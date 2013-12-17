Young Celtics Fan Locking & Popping During The Game

#Video #Boston Celtics #GIFs
12.17.13

Minnesota visited Boston on Monday night, and the surprising C’s beat them, 101-97, behind a big game from Jared Sullinger and a poor shooting night for ‘Wolves power forward Kevin Love. But none of that is as important as one little Boston Celtics fan, who busted out some dance moves that kids his age haven’t usually mastered.

Most kids this age would be embarrassed just to be seen with their parents, but this guy doesn’t hesitate for a second when he pops up on the Jumbotron. He jumps up from his seat and immediately shows off some impressive locking and popping skills.

What do you think?

#Video#Boston Celtics#GIFs
