Zach Randolph should be All-Star pick over Blake Griffin, Kevin Love

Let me hike up my old-man pants, adjust my Kangol, and wave my walking stick for this one, because I’ve got a problem with the YouTube, the Tweeter, and the short attention span of grown-ass kids these days.
It’s their fault that Blake Griffin and Kevin Love have been all but declared locks for the 2011 NBA All-Star Game, while a more deserving Western Conference power forward will almost certainly get ignored. Zach Randolph should be booking his second straight All-Star trip, but he’s going to get snubbed.
I know why. And I get it. (I’m not that old.) According to the Clippers’ sideline reporter during yesterday’s L.A./Indiana game — in which Griffin scored 47 points, more than any NBA player in any game this season — “Blake Griffin” is the most-searched NBA name on YouTube, while “Blake Griffin dunk” is the most-searched term. In Minnesota, K-Love made his mark with one amazing game early in the season (it didn’t hurt that it was against the Knicks), and now his reputation precedes him as the guy who will rack up 30 points and 30 rebounds every night. So if you watch ESPN and NBA TV highlight shows enough and hear “Kevin Love/Blake Griffin IS A BEAST!!!” enough times, it might drown out the sound of what’s really going down.
Theirs are two names who have come to define this NBA season: Love leads the League in rebounding, Griffin leads the League in wreaking havoc, and Randolph will have to pay for it. All because we’re now taking a dump on — or perhaps it’s offering amends to — the ghosts of Elton Brand and Al Jefferson, unofficially waiving the unwritten All-Star edict that a team performance means something.
It might surprise you, but Randolph’s stats are right on-par with Griffin and Love. He is averaging 20.1 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, ranking 3rd in the NBA in overall rebounding (Love is first, Griffin fourth), second in offensive rebounding (Love is first, Griffin fifth), and fourth in double-doubles (Love is first, Griffin second). Z-Bo is one of only four players in the League putting up 20-and-10 averages, joining Love (21.2 ppg, 15.7 rpg), Griffin (22.5 ppg, 12.8 rpg) and Dwight Howard in that exclusive club. He has four 20-and-20 games this season (Love had six, Griffin zero).
So what’s the difference? Why does Randolph deserve an All-Star nod when Love tops him (albeit barely) stats-wise and Griffin is the buzz of the NBA whose style is perfect for the All-Star ethos of entertainment?
Randolph is winning games. His Memphis Grizzlies are 19-22, two and a half games out of a playoff spot behind the injury-racked Portland Trail Blazers, whom they could realistically catch before February’s All-Star Weekend.
Griffin’s Clippers are 15-25. Love’s Timberwolves are 10-32. Griffin is on a fourth-place team in a division where only one squad (Lakers) has an above-.500 record. Love is on a 14th-place team in a 15-team conference. Is Randolph’s supporting cast in Memphis any more talented than Love’s team in Minnesota? Yes. More talented than Griffin’s team in L.A.? Not necessarily. But Zach is the one who has his team contending for the playoffs.
And yet Z-Bo will be the one most likely snubbed come time for All-Star selections. Maybe it’s because he still has something of a bad reputation (although Randolph just won the NBA’s Community Assist award for December 2010). Probably it’s because he hasn’t had an eye-popping 30-and-30 stat line and hasn’t been a staple on the nightly highlight reel.
Griffin and Love’s All-Star arguments are built on a foundation of statistics. But if their numbers are essentially even with Randolph, shouldn’t the edge go to the guy who’s winning more games? Somewhere, Shareef Abdur-Rahim is hating.
Why can’t all three — Randolph, Griffin and Love — make the All-Star Game? There’s not enough room. At most, there are six open spots for forwards in the West. Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony are leading the pack in fan voting as likely starters, while Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncan are strong candidates with better career resumes and reputations. That leaves one spot, maybe two, for Griffin, Love and Randolph to fight over. Barring a ‘Melo trade to the East, and/or Gasol being listed as a center, that’s how it’s going to shake out.
My only hope is that, unlike the Tweeter accounts and Top 25 polls of their college counterparts, NBA coaches don’t leave the responsibility of picking the league’s All-Stars to some younger lackey who will let YouTube be his guide. Hopefully they get this one right.
Who do you think is more deserving of an All-Star spot: Blake Griffin, Kevin Love or Zach Randolph?
I agree that Zbo is underrated, but for the amount of talent that Memphis has.. they are doing pretty shit
so ur argument of “winning more games” cant really be used in this context because they are 19-22 and a record like this should not be included in the same sentence as “winning”
Zach is picking it up of late, but the name of the game is “All-STAR”, and Blake Griffin is a goddamn supernova. He’s in.
I question whether Duncan will be, though. He’s playing less and his numbers aren’t there, even though the Spurs as a team are killing it. Manu and maybe Parker go from SA.
“In Minnesota, K-Love made his mark with one amazing game early in the season (it didn’t hurt that it was against the Knicks), and now his reputation precedes him as the guy who will rack up 30 points and 30 rebounds every night”
… One amazing game? Have you forgotten about his 6 20-20 games? Or his nightly double-double. If there is one thing Love’s been, it’s consistently amazing. Every night he continues to put up video game numbers. You have to go back 2-3 decades to find a player who rebounds like he does while also avg. almost 23 pts/game.
And like neoy says, with a team of gay, conley, mayo, gasol, and randolph, they are one of the top 5 most talented teams in the west.
As for Griffin, his Clippers are only a few games behind Memphis. And the All-Star game has always been about entertainment (see Vince Carter and Shaq continually being voted to start, even when they may not have warranted it).
I think that any of the three palyers (Love Randolph, Griffin) could be all-stars this season when you compare only stats. However, your argument of Z-Bo being more deserved of a spot because his team is winning more games is ridiculous. Memphis still has a losing record and only have 4 more wins despite being a more experienced and talented team.
I’m pretty old school myself and have never been a fan of players on losing teams making the all-star game unless they have made some huge impact on the season which Blake and Love have. Z-Bo may be having a good season stats wise but his impact has largely gone unnoticed.
this same article every year…..
The only way that they make it is if Duncan and Dirk skip the all star game wwhich is possible since dirk is coming off an injured foot and duncan might wanna rest for the play off push.
Lmao @ “winning games” being the reason why Z-Bo is more deserving for the ASG. Grizzlies are 3 1/2 games in front of the Clippers.
Sure, Z-Bo may get snubbed due to Love and Griffin getting so much hype (which I think is well deserved). But, I think the bigger story will be which Western Conference point guards get left off the All-Star team. Hopefully they will take 3 PGs this year, since CP3, DWill, Nash, Westbrook, and Parker are all very deserving of playing at the Staples Center in February. What two guys do you leave off? That, to me, is a much more difficult decision.
Interestingly I was just looking at this a couple of days ago. These are 3 of the 4 guys averagine 20 and 10 in the league right now. The other guy is Dwight Howard. I think Randolph should get in and if there is another slot put Griffin in there. I can argue that Blake is a rookie and keep him out because of that, and as you said Kevin Love isn’t winning at all. Really all of them should be in the game. But I do agree that Randolph is overlooked and underrapreciated, he’s been averaging 20 and 10 or nearly that for the past 6 or 7 years. the last thing is I’d just keep Blake Griffin off just to see how much more he tears the league up and uses the snub as motivation.
Great post, Austin. Z-Bo is having a great year for sure, and I’m pulling for the Grizz. Why no mention of Rudy Gay, though?
Anyone else agree with Charles Barkley and think that Carmelo shouldn’t make the team this year?
Memphis is winning because Randolph has help.
And, as a fan, I’d rather want Griffin in the game than ZR. Just saying.
@dag… i agree too. Melo shouldn’t be on the team. He’s a headache at the moment and the hoopla around him HAS to have a negative impact on the team.
Let’s make it simple:
1.Blake Griffin is an All-Star because he is so awesome and the All -Star game is in L.A.
2. Kevin Love is an All-Star because he is so awesome and he is the new white hope.
3. Z-Bo is not an All-Star because Blake and Kevin is more awesome.
Yeah this isn’t really a good argument because the Grizzlies aren’t even above .500, so honestly being only 3 1/2 games ahead of the Clips, they could only be there because of an easier schedule, and because Baron Davis was hurt for most of the early season. So that covers the Blake Argument, and as far as K Love goes, if you’re telling me that his 15 rebounds a game don’t earn him an all star spot just because his team is bad, then you’re crazy. Who says its Love’s fault they’re losing. You could put Durant, Kobe, or any of the leagues best in place of K. Love and the Wolves would still be a sub-par team, so your argument isn’t really fair to either of these deserving all stars. Besides, Z-Bo had his all-star nod already, give these younger guys a chance. After all, the all-star game is for entertainment right? Griffin and Love are what people want to see.
Zach Randolph is the poster boy for “numbers lie”. He always gets his numbers, but his teams rarely even make the playoffs. That husky motherfucker is the most invisible 20-10 guy ever. He should completely STOP dribbling as well, he probably has some of the worst handles in the NBA.
If Blake doesn’t make the All Star game, I don’t think I’ll watch another All Star game in my life. The guy is straight destroying the NBA, and if his team starts to get the fuck out of the way and quit freezing him out sometimes, he’d be even more brutal.
Melo probably shouldn’t make the AS game just because he’s a bitch, and because of his shooting percentages. He’s at like 40% from field and 25% from 3. People saying he’s the most complete offensive weapon in the NBA are wrong this year…he’s the most complete jacker in the NBA right now.
OOh, Melo not an all star? Wow, that’s bold. The only way Melo doesn’t rep the west in the all star game is if he takes his talents east!
The thing I took most from this article is that based on stats KevLove should definitely snub ZBo for the Allstar Game and Griffindor should be 3rd…
zbo also missed some time in the beginning of the season, so ‘less impact on a better team’
besides… clips beat the heats and the lakers very recently… not sure how many other teams can say that right now…
@Taj – Same thing I got, that Love has better rebounding, better O boards, and more double doubles than ZBo. So how does that build an argument for ZBo?
You need to be over .500 to have a winning record, all three are in the same situation of having a losing record.
Blake for sure, Love is borderline, I think TD would have to NOT make the team and I don’t know if that’ll happen if the Spurs have the best record in the NBA.
Mr. Burton,
I am going to happily piggyback on the recent comments that a sub .500 winning record (19-22) does not constitute as a rational argument. Love handily deserves the trip to Los Angeles, especially given the fact that he has a statistical edge over the former Jail Blazer. And please reread the column for the statistical comparison between Love and Randolph.
If you want to apply the “winning” theory to a potential All-Star snub why not Lamarcus Aldridge who deserves some recognition? Here’s some statistical information to strengthen my claim. Aldridge and his Trailblazers are over .500 (22-20), and an eighth seed in the Western Conference, which has a two and half game advantage over Memphis. As for his contribution to the hardwood, Aldridge has risen his career pts. per game average from 16.7 to 21.1, and his rebounds from 7.3 to 8.8.
Some would counter that the absence of Roy has allowed Aldridge to have a surge in his stats. But that statement only displays the forward’s ability to be a leader, and a potential All Star. Shouldn’t our All Stars be the generals of their team? And given the recent trials of Brandon Roy (The guard has only played 23 games this season, and has seen three points shed from his career average of 19.9 pts.), Lamarcus has filled into that role quiet well.
Allow me to beat back the fervor and splash of your anger. By no means am I a Portland fan; I am from the L.A. metropolitan region and an ardent Lakers fanatic. But if Mr. Burton wants to concoct certain ideas on potential All Stars, I thought it would be best to highlight a deserving candidate.
Why was my comment deleted, there’s no need for censorship if my words do not violtae any codes or laws.
Mr. Burton,
Z-Bo ? Is this a @#$@# joke ? Have you ever watch this fool play ? I cringe everytime he touches the ball and the only reason he piles up stats is because Gasol does all the dirty work.
Anyone who even thought about Z-Bo making the all star team needs to watch this video.
[www.youtube.com]
Bottom line: Lobe and Griffin have virtually equal stats to Randolph, with Love bringing down a few more boards too.
Griffin had a pretty bad supporting cast save Gordon, up until recently when Baron Davis decided to start playing while. The Clippers are playing excellent basketball right now, and just beat the Heat and Lakers.
Grizzlies have always had a solid cast, as Randolph is surrounded by several very solid players i.e. Gay, Conley, Gasol, Mayo, Arthur, and other smaller contributors off the bench. He’s had plenty of help, and they’re still under .500.
I can kind of see where you’re coming from — Love is doing all the work in Minnesota, and is getting all the stats because nobody else is really taking any opportunities from him. But I argue that Griffin has to complete with the upstart DeAndre Jordan for boards, Love competes with Beasley, and Randolph competes with Gasol.
Bottom line is they’re really all deserving. Not all of them can get in, but if I’m the NBA or anyone affiliated with them, I take Love and Griffin because they’re more exciting and creating more buzz.
Love and Griffin are really young, and pretty new to the league. Randolph is a veteran. People will always prefer seeing the young kids to the veterans they’ve seen before.
Add a rebounding contest to the events.
Set up a jugs machine designed for basketball balls and let the top 4 rebounders go at it.
Wow Austin, you’re not gonna let that love affair for Z-Bo ever fade huh? I was shocked he made the team last year. You know his personal stats well, but what about overall team records for all those 20-10 seasons? His numerical production aside; I don’t know how you can argue for him, when clearly he isn’t a winner or leader and long ago lost the luster of promise for either. At least Griffin, Love & Aldridge provide HOPE with their stats.
Also, the talent and maturity difference between his team & the other’s is noticeable. Blake’s getting in if for no other reason than the league definitely wants a fan favorite on the floor to connect with public. Love may get there depending on other players’ availability. Z-Bo making it means I’ll at least have 5 minutes to refill my cup.
This is the stupidest article I ever read. Blake Griffin is going to be the face of the NBA and Zach Randolph is a dick.
weak, weak, article.
LaMarcus Aldridge has a better case….8th spot with no roy or oden for the season ..now hes winning with a bunch of alright players
Isn’t Austin the guy who wanted Zach Randolph to get a max contract with the grizzlies? Get off his dick. His team isn’t even that good to start off with. He’s not exciting to watch. He isn’t doing anything he hasn’t done before. He is not making an impact in our league. Deuces
zach is a straight jacker who gets his….there is a reason his teams always end up sucking.
zeck randoff is not allstar quality player. he might be only powerforward in nba who cant dunk and doesnt do anything to help his team where it needs it. his idea of leadership is to sell rookies drugs and the team he is on almost always gets better shortly after he is traded. this guy is a horrible guy and he is fat. probably one of the most overpaid players in the league.
Austin,
How about you chastise the league that allows fan voting (and allows Yao Ming to be the starting Center every year)? Or ESPN for drilling into people’s heads that a 15 second clip makes a player a superstar for the last 32 years?
Though you may not like it, many people are gravitating towards the NBA because of fantasy basketball now… That is partly to “blame” for good fantasy players getting All Star votes over your man-crush Zach Randolph. Don’t get me wrong, I like Z-Bo and he is a “beast” for my fantasy squad… but I don’t give a shit if the Grizzlies win or not. I care whether Randolph gets his 20 / 10 line every night.
On a side note, don’t you think (if we’re being honest here) that Randolph’s efforts to get a community award were likely an attempt by his management to help people forget about the drug ring that was allegedly / supposedly, other legal words, etc linked to him this past summer?
Lastly, do you guys have another picture of the guy that doesn’t make him look like an asshole?
In response to others… of course Carmelo doesn’t deserve to make the ASG this year… but he will because fans don’t have the brains to pick players without instant name recognition. How else can you explain Shaq being the #2 center for the East in voting or Yao Ming and Andrew Bynum being #s 1 and 2 in the West.
Do you know that Deron Williams and Russell Westbrook are the #5 and #6 guards right now? That’s nonsense.
@ sean – agree 100 percent. Melo is having an ok year by his standards, but not deserving of All-Star.
And I’m the biggest Steve Nash fan around, but I don’t think he’s having an All-Star year.
i agree with control on z-bo
how many 26-12-0 stat lines have we seen from randolph the last few years? the guy has the ball in his hands all the time and cant even average 2 assists per game, weak. he isnt in the game to dish the ball but that’s ridiculous.
it was obvious down the stretch yesterday when oj mayo got hot and started trimming the deficit vs chi. then z-bo came in and the only thing on his mind was reaching his averages. which he did, on the dot, with a 21-13.
aldridge and scola should be on the squad over zbo. it aint all about stats.
Yeah, I disagree with the thrust of this article whole-heartedly. Blake Griffin is having one of the most dominant rookie seasons of all time. Scratch that, he is having one of the most dominant seasons of anyone in the league this year. Love is having a beastly season, the type that which is hardly matched. Their exploits don’t happen year in and year out. They are outliers and worthy of praise. Zach Randolph’s 20/10 season is nice and worth mucho respect …. but it’s just not the equal of what those other two guys have done.
Also, your attempt to blame the lackluster recognition of Randolph’s candidacy on contemporary highlight reel culture is pretty laughable. Blake Griffin is legit highlight reel material but have you seen Kevin Love play? His game screams old school low post monster and his vertical is nearly non-existent. The guy is a throwback marvel. Your argument is moot in view of his style of play.
@ Austin – just a reminder that Clips are only 3 and a half games behind the Griz without both Baron and Kaman for loooooooooooong stretches.
Obviously, Z-Bo gonna lose votes to Gay.
As it is, none of this stuff matters cuz none of the 3 would start over Durant, Dirk, Melo n Gasoln anyways so it’s gonna come down to the coaches, not the fans.
Better article – it’s been a few months now. Why don’t you revisit your article about the Nuggets not trading Melo and keeping him being better than gettin rid of his team-destroyin ass?
Dude I am putting LA up there. I think dude deserves it because of the fact he been put in the leadership role and is carrying a large load for portland. With Roy and Oden out and pryzbilla missing a lot time he has been the man. He has been consistently healthy. He mayy not put up the gaudy numbers that blake and love has put up but he has outplayed them both I think (not to mention he has posterize some folks as well). I think he maybe able to go above Randolph.
W/ Kennedy and B: Aldridge has been on a tear since Roy went down. I thought his game was suspect but since Roy’s departure he and the Blazers have turned it up. Bested Love last night also, and has a legit winning record.
Maybe put TD at center, I can’t see keeping Griffin out. Even though Love has been killing it on my fantasy team and putting up a 30/30 game that hasn’t been seen for 30 years I’d put Blake in over Love, ZoBo isn’t in the conversation.
I look at it like this: if you take these 3 players and shuffle them around, which team gets worse? No matter which way you slice it, Z-Bo going to LAC or Minny makes them worse. Minnesota would give up Love to get Griffin in a heartbeat.
So, out of the three, Griffin is easily the best ASG choice, followed by Love. I’m not sure Z-Bo gets in based on numbers alone. He’s simply not as good as either Griffin or Love.
mr ups(brown) is right, if griz got offered any 2nd class player for zach, they would jump on it. nobody wants zach though because zach is just a drug dealer and a thug. love barely managed to not get traded this year and exploded so his value is down a little. blake is a beast not seen in the league for years. he is a powerful version of lebron james and has footwork, shooting, handles, passing and pure beast power. blake is the second coming of jesus and a new bliss will be unleashed on us all due to the true savior arriving. zach is just a want to be gangster who deals drugs.
you want to win, you go for blake. you want a good buzz for a good price, you goto zeck. zach only wanted to go to griz because he thought they were still in bc and he could get hooked up with some good bud for cheap. he is stupid, but he knows the dope game. he is fat because he gets munchies a lot. say no to zach unless you are a drugie and like drugs.
haha – this post was obviously written to generate debate. there is no way anyone can honestly believe every statement written in it.
In a nutshell….
“27. January 18th, 2011 at 1:10 pm
M-Intellect says:
This is the stupidest article I ever read. Blake Griffin is going to be the face of the NBA and Zach Randolph is a dick.”
I read every post up until that one. Lol! Nothing left to say.
So, Austin, do you REALLY think that Z-Bo should be an allstar over these young guys?
I got a laugh out of @zachrandolphsucks!
Love should be an all star this year, and anyone that says otherwise does not understand just how unique and amazing he is. He is flat-out brilliant compared to Griffin and Randolph.
Griffin probably deserves it, but not over Love this season. I’m as impressed as most fans but making the all star team should be tough. Next year this guy will be voted a starter.
Randolph isn’t even the best player on his team, which is talented but not performing. There are so many good reasons to leave him out.
There are many holes in your argument so I’m going to point out a few. Randolph’s numbers aren’t essentially even with the other two. He scores less points than both and in the case of Love, his rebounds are off by 2.6 per game. thats like saying that Rondo and Nash’s stats are essentially even. Second, your argument that the Grizzlies are winning games doesn’t hold either. All three teams have a losing record. The Grizz may be only 2.5 games from catching Portland but the Clips are only 3.5 from catching Memphis. Winning helps get votes but the key is you have to be winning, Like Tim Duncan on the Spurs. Lets now look at the players you compared these guys to. Between Griffin and Elton Brand, Brand is a 2 time all star, both with the Clips. He also was an All star with stats of 18.2 ppg and 11.6 rpg. Not even close to where Blake is at. Their record that year was 39-43 and they missed the playoffs. Al Jefferson’s best stats were 23.1 and 10.9. Oh and Shareef’s best numbers, 23 and 7.5. There have been a lot more 23 point scorers in the NBA than 15.7 rebounders like Love. In fact I can’t even remember the last time the NBA’s leading rebounder was not an all star. The last time the leading rebounder was on a bad team it was dikembe mutombo in 2000-2001 with the atlanta hawks who finished 25-57. Still made the all star game though. The numbers don’t lie. Zach doesn’t deserve to be an all star over these two and your bias can’t change that.
And yes, of course Griffin is going to be a better player than Love. He looks like he’ll be a freaking HOFer. So of course Minn would trade Love for Griffin (selling extra tickets aside). Love has been a better basketball player THIS season, so far. Laugh all you want at the stats but the guy does shit that dominant rebounders have never been able to do–like hit 3s at a ridiculous clip and just play all-around team ball. Opinions of Griffin have been somewhat inflated by his jaw-dropping athleticism. Love’s 30/30 game is much more impressive than Griffin’s 47/14 game.