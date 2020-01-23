Alvin Gentry Sat Zion At The End Of The Game ‘Because The Medical People Said’ So

Zion Williamson’s NBA debut started slowly, but the first overall pick reminded everyone why he was such a coveted prospect in the fourth quarter when he caught fire, scoring 17 points in the span of just over three minutes to pull New Orleans into the lead briefly over San Antonio.

Unfortunately, that stretch would be the end of Zion’s night, as the plan the Pelicans staff had was to play him in short bursts — and he was already supposed to come out during his run that kept postponing his departure. Lonzo Ball at one point even shook off coach Alvin Gentry, who wanted a timeout, instead passing it to Zion who drew a foul in the lane, two free throws, and a few more seconds of playing time.

Gentry got his timeout on the next possession and took Williamson out of the game, a move he explained after the game as being because the medical staff said “that was it.”

As he notes, he wouldn’t have done so had he not been explicitly told to, as he isn’t dumb enough to willingly end a player’s hot spell by yanking him without reason — and Zion, unsurprisingly, wasn’t happy about it. However, as has been the case throughout his slow process back from injury, the Pelicans have been extra careful with Zion and sure to keep his long term health in mind before anything else. In this case it meant pulling him in the midst of an amazing stretch of play that also coincided with the Pelicans taking their first lead of the second half, but one win right now, even when they need them desperately to stay in the playoff race, isn’t enough to make them deviate from their plan.