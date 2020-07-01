NBA 2K21 will feature a trio of cover athletes. We learned on Tuesday morning that Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard with grace the cover of the game for current generation consoles, and on Wednesday, 2K Sports announced that the young star who helped debut the game during a recent PlayStation 5 event will appear on another cover.

New Orleans Pelicans standout Zion Williamson is going to appear on next generation consoles of NBA 2K21. As was the case with the Lillard news, Williamson’s cover was announced in a video posted to the official NBA 2K Twitter account.

The news also got announced on Williamson’s Instagram account and via 2K’s TikTok account.

“It’s one of those emotions I’m still processing,” Williamson said to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. “It’s a dream come true. At those AAU tournaments, you’re looking at the cover thinking, ‘That’s gonna be me.’ For it to happen that fast, it’s a huge honor.”

There is still one more NBA 2K21 cover that has to be released, and we’ll learn which person will get the nod for whatever that game looks like on Thursday. That will be a big day for the upcoming version of the game, as presales for NBA 2K21 begin on Thursday, too.