Despite the fact that the NBA’s 2020-21 season will operate on a different timeline than usual due to the suspension of this year’s campaign, the folks at 2K Sports are still putting in the work for the latest release in its revered basketball series. With a little help from one of the league’s brightest stars, 2K gave us our first glimpse at NBA 2K21 on Thursday afternoon.

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans made a brief cameo at Sony’s highly-anticipated “The Future of Gaming Show.” After a quick introduction, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft went from real to virtual, and those watching got the chance to check out what Williamson will look like in the upcoming game on the PlayStation 5.

We don’t get a gigantic look at NBA 2K21 here, but we do get a glimpse at Williamson, the Jordans he had on his virtual feet, and some clips of him getting up shots and dunking. At some point this summer, we’ll assuredly get a full-length trailer for the game, one that includes a more exact release date — NBA 2K21‘s coming out sometime this fall, but it’s unclear exactly when, or if it will hit shelves before the resumption of this current NBA season, which may not end until mid-October.