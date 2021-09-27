Zion Williamson made his annual media day appearance on Monday ahead of what will be his third season in the NBA and in New Orleans. There was plenty to talk about, from his recovery from surgery after he fractured his foot earlier this summer to reports of some discontent with the organization.

On the injury front, Williamson said he likely hurt it due to going too hard in his offseason training, but expects to be able to play when the regular season starts in mid-October.

Zion on his injury recovery#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/4oyKC0TCNr — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 27, 2021

As for the reports of his less-than-stellar relationship with David Griffin and the Pelicans, Williamson tried to diffuse the situation with some comedy. Zion was asked about the reports that Griffin tried to bond with the young star in the Bubble by playing piano for him in his room, which Williamson insisted didn’t happen, noting he wouldn’t let a “grown man come to my hotel room and play piano for me.”

Zion addressed David Griffin's piano: "Come on now. Guys, I'm not letting a grown man come to my hotel room and play a piano for me." 😂 pic.twitter.com/oKjU7sHvfd — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 27, 2021

That was Zion’s walk-off, leaving the room of reporters with a good laugh as he left the session, and it’s about as strong of a denial as you’ll get from a player so we can probably strike down the piano man rumors as part of the reason for discord inside the New Orleans organization. Yucking it up at media day certainly doesn’t mean everything is great, but Pelicans fans have to feel at least a touch better after today knowing Zion’s health shouldn’t be a concern long-term and that he is, at the least, putting on a happy face.