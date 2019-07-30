Getty Image

Zion Williamson is expected to be the NBA’s next superstar, as the former Duke standout and top overall pick will enter his first NBA season with as much hype as any prospect in the last decade.

When the Pelicans landed the No. 1 pick an the right to take Williamson, it felt like poetic justice, as New Orleans was dealing with a trade request made by their last top overall pick, Anthony Davis. The haul they received in return for Davis, along with a strong free agency, has built a team around Zion that’s ironically better than any supporting cast Davis ever had in New Orleans. That’s made the Pelicans a trendy sleeper pick to sneak into the playoffs in the loaded Western Conference, but no matter what, the table is set for Zion to have a sustained run of excellence in the Big Easy.

That has Williamson excited and despite the silly rumors that he was considering returning to Duke for another year to avoid going to the Pelicans, it seems Zion has taken to his new home. In a recent interview with Complex, Williamson discussed all manner of topics, including the increase in player movement, particularly by those that were drafted into smaller markets.