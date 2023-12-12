Zion Williamson has made headlines over the last few days, and not for an especially good reason. Williamson, the former No. 1 overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans whose career has had numerous ups and downs due to his inability to stay healthy, laid an egg in the team’s In-Season Tournament semifinal loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the immediate aftermath, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley went onto national TV and tore into Williamson. Whether it was repeating long-standing critiques about his size or calling out his general effort, Williamson got a dressing down that was jarring, even if it came from a place of two Hall of Fame inductees seeing greatness in him and wanting him to be better.

Williamson responded to this on Monday night after he had a big game in the Pelicans’ 121-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was asked if he viewed their comments as a “legitimate critique,” and Williamson essentially said he appreciates it so long as it comes from a good place.

Zion Williamson on Shaq and Charles Barkley's comments after the IST semis last week: "If it comes from a place where they just wanna see me do better, thank you. But if it comes from anywhere else, everybody entitled to their own opinion. Can't control that." pic.twitter.com/LdRxrM6L6u — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 12, 2023

Williamson scored 33 points on 13-for-17 shooting from the field against Minnesota.