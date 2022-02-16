Third-year forward Zion Williamson has been sidelined for the first four months of the 2021-22 NBA season while rehabbing from a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. To this point, there’s no clear or imminent timetable for his return to the court.

He was supposed to return to practice in December, but that was delayed when he endured soreness in his right foot. Soon after, he traveled to Los Angeles to “have an injection to promote healing,” according to Christian Clark of The Times-Picayune.

Clark also noted that New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said Williamson will soon undergo more medical imaging on his recovering right foot.

“It is possible [Williamson] will need a second surgery on his foot, sources said,” Clark wrote. “But nothing has been decided.”

This news is simply a bummer for any player. Williamson has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, but remains one of the NBA’s most electrifying and impactful offensive superstars when he does suit up. What’s more is New Orleans has really found its stride after a poor start to the year. Williamson’s arrival could ignite a fun, late season run.

Hopefully, he choose whatever is best for his long-term health and returns to the floor in due time.