Zydrunas Ilgauskas’ Agent: “Still Working On The Buyout”

After Zydrunas Ilgauskas was shipped to Washington in the deal that brought back Antawn Jamison in return, most people assumed that Big Z would never play a game for the Wizards. Whether he’d return to Cleveland after the mandatory 30-day waiting period, or sign with a contender such as Dallas or Atlanta, before either of these could take place a buyout needed to happen. But after shipping Dominic McGuire and cash to Sacramento for a 2010 second-round pick, the Wizards slid comfortably under the tax line without having to negotiate a buyout with Ilgauskas. Nonetheless, Ilgauskas’ agent, Herb Rudoy, is confident a deal will get done in the next couple of days.
“I am still working on the buyout with Washington,” Rudoy told Dime via e-mail this afternoon. “I am hopeful that we will get it done in the next couple of days.”
Already under the cap, the Wizards definitely have some leverage now that Big Z wants out. To go from a championship team to a lottery squad, they should be able to get him for cents on the dollar. Clearly not part of their future plans, Washington could potentially hold out as long as they need until they settle on a figure of their liking.
What do you think? Will Ilgauskas take a large pay cut in the buyout? Which team will he sign with if he leaves?
I’d just love to see him on the Hawks, I don’t know why.
As for the paycut, come on now, is it that much different Big Z?
After watching Cleveland out my franchise 3 years in a row i wouldnt buy him out.. let his money come off the books the old fashioned way..
that buyout shit is getting ridiculous.. Washington did them enough favors..
“I am hopeful that we will get it done in the next couple of days.”
Why you saying he’s confident it will get done? This sounds like he’s not confident.
I think Big “Z” should get the buyout and sign with another contender for the simple fact that the Cavs have really dissed him this year. First they sign Shaq and then ask Big “Z” to come off the bench, he agrees and on the day he becomes eligible to be the Cav with the most games played they keep him on the bench and make him wait. Then they trade him for Jamison and now want him back. They have lost 3 in a row, talk about some bad Karma.
He’ll take a pay cut and re sign with Cleveland…what other choice does he have really?
Z should sign with the Lakers. That way he’ll be able to beat the Cavs for the championship.
p.s. i dont like the idea of having teams cut a player they just dealt for. just to have that player re-sign with his old team.
This would be a huge loss for the Cavs if they don’t get Z back, they desperately need him in the rotation to play the lakers
Anybody that doesnt think the Cavs will get him back is mentally handicapped. Come on now……
#2 is right on. This shniz is stupid and should not be allowed in real sports. Washington should keep his ass until it’s too late for the Cavs to sign him. But then we’d have to watch Stern change the rules to accomodate the self proclaimed king – a king with no ring!
I’d love to see him sign with Atlanta. I’d accept Dallas or Denver. He’s most likely headed back to Cleveland and as such I hope they don’t get a buyout worked out.
In the future I hope the rules are amended to make the team that traded the player ineligible to resign him for the rest of the year. They have similar clauses to prevent circumventing the spirit of rules and as it stands this loophole is making a mockery of salary cap rules.
I honestly don’t mind the “loophole.”
The wizards needed a reboot & the cavs needed a “stretch-4.” Both teams get what they wanted. Regardless of where Big Z winds up after the buyout, the wizards are essential turning debt into potential 2010 free agency surplus.
I don’t see folks crying foul when teams trade players for draft picks we all know they’ll never see in exchange for cap space. Additionally, David Stern is the one who’s calling for a amendment to the buyout rule mid-season. If he truly was up Lebron’s ass as much as some of you protest what sense would that make? Furthermore, he’s showing no signs of urgency when it comes to a new CBA despite the fact that a lockout would occur during the prime years of that years All-Stars.
Washington already did them enough favors by giving them a great player in Jamison. Big Z is one of the greatest ass kissers I have ever seen! First you lose your starting position to Shaq? Then you get traded for someone else? Where’s your pride at? If I were the Wizards,hopefully they keep his ass and wait until its too late for the Cavs to sign him. Since thats one your hated enemy’s that would be the best thing to do.
Damn right we should buy him out, after the time period expires so he can’t play in the playoffs. Wizard/ Cavaliers Rivarly goes on!!!!
Why would he accept a buy out after the the deadline to play in the playoffs? If that is the case, you can bet he will make the Wizards pay every penny of his contract. There is no rivalry with the Wizards, the Cavs knocked them out of the playoffs every year they played.
Don’t be surprised if the Nuggets land Big Z.
Big Z loves Cleveland hes comin back. And why would he go to the Lakers Cavs beat em both times. LBJ