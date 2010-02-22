Zydrunas Ilgauskas’ Agent: “Still Working On The Buyout”

After Zydrunas Ilgauskas was shipped to Washington in the deal that brought back Antawn Jamison in return, most people assumed that Big Z would never play a game for the Wizards. Whether he’d return to Cleveland after the mandatory 30-day waiting period, or sign with a contender such as Dallas or Atlanta, before either of these could take place a buyout needed to happen. But after shipping Dominic McGuire and cash to Sacramento for a 2010 second-round pick, the Wizards slid comfortably under the tax line without having to negotiate a buyout with Ilgauskas. Nonetheless, Ilgauskas’ agent, Herb Rudoy, is confident a deal will get done in the next couple of days.

“I am still working on the buyout with Washington,” Rudoy told Dime via e-mail this afternoon. “I am hopeful that we will get it done in the next couple of days.”

Already under the cap, the Wizards definitely have some leverage now that Big Z wants out. To go from a championship team to a lottery squad, they should be able to get him for cents on the dollar. Clearly not part of their future plans, Washington could potentially hold out as long as they need until they settle on a figure of their liking.

What do you think? Will Ilgauskas take a large pay cut in the buyout? Which team will he sign with if he leaves?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.