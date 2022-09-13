GoldenEye 007 is one of the most beloved first-person shooters ever made. A staple in college dorm rooms across the country, the Nintendo 64 game was beloved for its addictive splitscreen multiplayer action. While many games have created similar feelings since then, there was nothing quite like the experience of getting a group of friends together to take each other on in GoldenEye.

Fans love GoldenEye so much they have been begging for a port of it for years on a modern console. On Tuesday, that wish was finally granted. Sort of. GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch and it will have online multiplayer too, but the only way for fans to play it will be to purchase the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass add on.

Ready up for your objective, secret agents. Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye 007 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members, now with online play! pic.twitter.com/pXNzpDW7Ud — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

Shortly after Nintendo’s big announcement of Goldeneye 007, during their Direct showcase, Rare announced on Twitter that it would also be coming to Xbox Game Pass. That’s two major platforms that we can now all play one of the best multiplayer games ever.

25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles. Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer! Coming soon to @XboxGamePass. pic.twitter.com/kpBlJKqFR9 — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) September 13, 2022

Another subscription service might be a big ask, but for GoldenEye that’s only a small price to pay for the opportunity to play one of the most beloved games on the Nintendo 64. You can even argue it’s a better deal because with the expansion pass is access to other Nintendo 64 games like Mario Golf or Paper Mario, and we’ve spoken at length about how great Xbox Game Pass is as a whole.

They didn’t give us a release date yet, only telling us it will be “soon” but that day is going to be a fun one for Switch fans when it finally hits online multiplayer.