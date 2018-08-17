Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fans can get the chicken that masked a meth empire if they’re in the New York or Los Angeles Area. AMC is teaming up with food delivery service Postmates to bring special Los Pollos Hermanos menu items to hungry fans of the drama that made the fake chicken empire famous.

Those in special parts of New York and Los Angeles will able to order chicken from Los Pollos Hermanos for themselves when they order using Postmates online or through the company’s Android or iOS app. According to an announcement AMC released on Thursday, Gus Fring’s chicken emporium will finally come to fans of Vince Gilligan’s prestige dramas for a three-day period later in August.

AMC announced today a partnership with the on-demand service Postmates to deliver meals from “Better Call Saul’s” infamous Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant. On August 20th, 21st and 22nd hungry fans in key areas within New York City and Los Angeles can order a special mini- meal of Gus Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) famous fried chicken and curly fries via the Postmates app – delivered for free, while supplies last, beginning at 12pm local each day. To order, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android.

AMC did a similar promotion at Comic Con a few months back, but this seems to be a much more involved promotion. There’s no word on just how many mini-meals will be available during those three days, so you better be sharp if you want the incredibly addictive chicken for yourselves later this month.