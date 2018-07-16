Getty Image

Vince Gilligan isn’t leaving Sony Pictures TV anytime soon. The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator has signed a new deal with the studio that brought his biggest hits to life, staying with the outfit that he’s called home for more than a decade.

Gilligan and his High Bridge Productions has been with Sony Pictures TV for the last 11 years, and according to Variety there was no hesitation to remain with the group, which means he didn’t shop around for other studios.

Gilligan is the creator and showrunner of Breaking Bad and also co-created and serves as an executive producer on Better Call Saul. Both shows have Saul have been Sony Pictures TV productions in their entirety, and in an era where many are tempted by the allure of Netflix money, Gilligan is staying put and sticking to a few projects at a time.