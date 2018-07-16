‘Breaking Bad’ Creator Vince Gilligan Has A New Deal With Sony Pictures TV

#Better Call Saul #Breaking Bad
07.16.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Vince Gilligan isn’t leaving Sony Pictures TV anytime soon. The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator has signed a new deal with the studio that brought his biggest hits to life, staying with the outfit that he’s called home for more than a decade.

Gilligan and his High Bridge Productions has been with Sony Pictures TV for the last 11 years, and according to Variety there was no hesitation to remain with the group, which means he didn’t shop around for other studios.

Gilligan is the creator and showrunner of Breaking Bad and also co-created and serves as an executive producer on Better Call Saul. Both shows have Saul have been Sony Pictures TV productions in their entirety, and in an era where many are tempted by the allure of Netflix money, Gilligan is staying put and sticking to a few projects at a time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Better Call Saul#Breaking Bad
TAGSBETTER CALL SAULBREAKING BADsony pictures tvVINCE GILLIGAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 7 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP