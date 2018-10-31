‘Broad City’ Creator Abbi Jacobson Revealed Why FX Passed On The Show

10.30.18 1 hour ago

Comedy Central

Broad City is, in a word, a triumph. Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer’s comedy about two women and their friends in New York City has been five seasons of hilarity, friendship and dentist humor.

At the very least, it will make you never think about the subway the same way again.

But the Broad City pair had some initial trouble getting their show pitch to a suitable home. And Jacobson revealed why FX, who was initially pitched the show, didn’t want to put Broad City alongside a comedic gem like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Jacobson is publishing a memoir, I Might Regret This, and according to FX the book details exactly why the cable network wasn’t interested.

