At CinemaCon 2022, the messiest press tour of all time got kicked off when Olivia Wilde was served child custody documents during her introduction for the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling. According to Variety, the convention isn’t keen on letting that happen again.

“We take our show very seriously. We said we were going to reevaluate and put into place more intensive plans and protocols, and we have. I’m not at liberty and won’t discuss those specific plans,” said Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon.

It was a shocking breach, and Wilde called it out as such when reflecting on the event, having a lot to say about her ex Jason Sudeikis and CinemaCon’s screw up. And if she felt free to speak publicly about it, it’s easy to imagine what she might have said in private. For good reason.

CinemaCon isn’t going into detail about what exactly they’ve done to fix the issue, which makes sense from a security standpoint, but the process server debacle was bizarre to begin with because he’d been credentialed as an industry insider. Presumably, there will be another layer of vetting for those attending to prove that they actually work in the industry instead of getting paid to hand people upsetting documents.

(via Variety)