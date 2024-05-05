Three things the internet currently can’t stop talking about: Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef, Dua Lipa‘s new album, Radical Optimism, and of course, the sexy tennis-centric thriller, Challengers. All of these things were addressed on tonight’s (May 4) episode of Saturday Night Live, during which, Dua Lipa pulled double duty as both the show’s host and musical performer.

During one of the sketches, Lipa brings Marcello Hernandez to her apartment, by which, Hernandez is immediately amazed. But within seconds, Hernandez notices something shocking in Lipa’s apartment — a large collection of bizarre little dolls. Lipa tells a confused Hernandez that these dolls are Sonny Angels.

When Lipa leaves the room, Hernandez notices that one of the dolls — played by Bowen Yang — comes to life. Tension soon builds between Hernandez and Yang, as he learns he will have to compete for Lipa’s affection.

Later on, the score from Challengers plays, as Yang continues to tease Hernandez. Lipa then brings a plate of churros to the living room, alluding to a scene in the movie where Mike Faist’s character feeds Josh O’Connor’s character a churro.

A surprising final twist in the sketch manages to bring Hernandez and Yang closer.

You can watch the sketch above.