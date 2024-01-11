Remember when Tony Soprano said that “remember when?” is the lowest form of conversation? He was predicting the 2020s trend of revivals and reboots would be the next wave of entertainment. And he was right! We all want to reminisce over our favorite TV shows and characters, so it makes sense that these award shows are bringing everyone out of the woodwork to reunite on stage. It’s not Peak TV, but it’ll do.

After the Suits cast appeared together at the Golden Globes, it seems like the crew behind the Emmys is trying to cash in on some sweet nostalgia. Host Anthony Anderson told PEOPLE that viewers can expect some tributes to fan-favorite shows during the award ceremony. “We are paying tribute to iconic shows that have changed the scope of television and entertainment by being on the air,” he explains. “We’re going to be paying homage to them, having a lot of cast members come back as themselves, as these characters, and there’s going to be a little interchange between me and them on the sets of their shows,” he added.

The outlet confirmed that Cheers stars Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt, are all slated to appear together, in addition to Sopranos stars Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli. The cast recently had a giant pasta dinner together, so maybe we can hop for more surprises.

Emmy producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also confirmed to Variety that the 75th annual award show would focus on celebrating the best of television over the last seven decades. “It was a grand task to figure out how to celebrate 75 years of television. If we can bring some nostalgia to that stage, then I think that we’ve done a good deed,” Rouzan-Clay said.

In addition to the Cheers and Sopranos cameos, Ally McBeal stars Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol and Gil Bellows are expected to make an appearance, along with Martin stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II and Tichina Arnold

Now the Suits cast needs to pull off something cool if they want to stay in the discourse. Where is Meghan Markle now?!

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards will air on Monday, January 15th at 8 pm EST.

(Via People, Variety)