Over the summer, Suits became an unexpected hit, so much so that there will be even more Suits on the way….eventually. But until then, we have to settle for a cute little reunion that happened over the weekend.

The Suits gang, consisting of Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty, all reunited on-stage at The 2024 Golden Globes to present Best TV Drama, an award that Suits never got. Noticeably absent was Meghan Markle, who starred on the show for seven seasons, and then went on to marry into the British Royal Family, as one does.

Even though it might seem like she was left out on purpose, a source confirmed that Markle was asked to appear, though that obviously did not happen. “We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment,” an insider told Page Six. We will never know what that commitment was, but it has been confirmed that Pitbull was performing in Los Angeles that night, so who knows where she really was.

It’s not surprising that Markle would want to shy away from the spotlight, considering that host Jo Koy made a brutal dig at Markle and her husband, Prince Harry. “Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing — and that’s just by Netflix,” Koy said.

Koy, on the other hand, also has a massive deal with Netflix, so maybe he’s not in the best position to make fun of this type of thing.

