Euron Greyjoy only appeared in nine (!) episodes of Game of Thrones, but he made quite the scenery-chomping impression. He was Westeros’ resident dirtbag who said things like, “Ever since I was a little boy, I wanted to grow up and marry the most beautiful woman in the world, so here I am with a thousand ships and two good hands,” smirking all the while, and, oh yeah, he used a giant crossbow to shoot a dragon from the sky, as one does. I’m using the past tense, of course, because Euron didn’t make it to the series finale — he was killed in the penultimate episode, “The Bells,” with his immortal (and factually incorrect!) dying words, “I’m the man who killed Jaime Lannister.”

That wasn’t Pilou Asbæk’s preferred way of exiting, though.

While accepting an award at Esquire Spain’s Men of the Year ceremony, the actor made a video taking the form of letters to his co-stars Lena Headey (Cersei) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime). “I’m in Madrid to receive another award for that delicious romantic comedy we starred in. Lovely memories,” he said to Lena. “I’ve texted George R.R. Martin suggesting him to change that Golden Company sh*t for those golden rings. The books should end with our wedding, saying yes over two marvelous elephants, ideally. George seems not to be online. Would you mind phoning him? And what about tweeting that I was and will always be the love of your life? I miss you. Yours, Pilou.”

It makes as much sense as the actual ending. And for Nikolaj:

You need to clarify in public [that] I was the one who killed you, not the f*cking brick. Please, seriously, come on. Confirm it on Twitter, or in your next interview, I don’t give a sh*t. Oh, by the way, I received the golden hand replica, and you were right: what a feeling! It feels so good, why were you complaining so much on set? It’s great to have a golden hand! Besides that, I’m pretty cool man. Right now I’m in Spain, the most beautiful place in the world. All the best, yours, Pilou.

Who wouldn’t listen to this guy?

A legend in his time.

(Via Winter is Coming)