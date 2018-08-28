‘Gravity Falls’ Creator Alex Hirsch Has Signed On With Netflix

BN Events Grove on Twitter

Gravity Falls is a beloved Disney Channel and Disney XD cartoon that many fans felt went too soon when it aired its final episode in 2016. The tale of the Pines family in the titular town of Gravity Falls delighted fans of all ages, with its 40 episodes delivering a mix of humor, mystery and emotional family moments between a brother, sister and a grifting great uncle named Stan.

The series begat just two seasons but sparked a ton of merchandise, a book and even some fun comics. And its success — and brevity — made whatever Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch decided to make next a hotly anticipated property in the world of animation.

On Monday, we learned exactly what Hirsch will do next, and it’s big. The showrunner will do what many, including Simpsons creator Matt Groening, have done: taken money from Netflix to put their product exclusively on the streaming platform.

Fittingly, Hirsch made a clever Netflix joke on Twitter when he announced the deal on Monday.