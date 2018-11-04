NBC

Jonah Hill hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Saturday, joining some fairly elite company in the process. Hill took the stage in a suit that made him look a bit like an account executive that Roger Sterling would have loved to fire on Mad Men, which is fitting because he dropped some references to some of the big male names that have joined the so-called Five Timers Club.

Hill mentioned that Tom Hanks, Steve Martin and Justin Timberlake have all hosted at least five times, and he hoped that there would be some kind of jacket or matching pants that come with the honor of hosting the show and doing well enough to get invited back four more times.

On that cue, Hill was joined on stage by Tina Fey, who used to write and work on the show but has come back to host a number of times as well. Fey then introduced Hill to the real Five Timers Club, which exists and… is made up entirely of women.