Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is reaching an interesting point in its evolution following the release of The Avengers: Infinity War. This story arc of the MCU is nearly complete, and Captain Marvel is set to take over as the leader of the group soon.

But one thing Marvel Studios hasn’t had to deal with, at least lately, is an actor deciding to walk away from their role before their story is finished. Studio head Kevin Feige did hint that Marvel wouldn’t be completely lost if push came to shove, though.

According to Digital Spy, Feige was asked what the studio would do if an actor decided they were done with a role. It’s been hinted by some actors that their future in the MCU might be in doubt, but thus far no one has said they were through before their character was essentially killed off on screen.