‘Love Island UK’ Season 9 Compatibility Index Week 5: Heads Are Turning

Who is in it for the right reasons? Will someone’s head turn? Is Tom capable of answering any direct question with anything other than, “I don’t know?” Wait, what is this season’s euphemism for getting, um, handsy? These are all questions that arise when tuning into ‘Love Island UK‘ Season 9. Follow along here as Uproxx (hopefully) answers your questions about the 2023 winter season and decides which couples we think are strong enough to last to the finale. (WARNING: Spoilers for up to episode 32 of Love Island UK season nine will be found below.) It’s Casa Amor week on Love Island UK, meaning that each couple was split up and twelve new islanders were brought into the mix. The girls headed over to a separate villa to explore new connections while the boys were left to crack on with newcomers at the main villa — and crack on they did. In the span of just a few days, heads have been turned, kisses have been shared, and previous relationships have been put to the test. First, let’s check in with our couples. Who are the current couples on Love Island UK Season 9? Well, right now we have Lana and Ron, Tanya and Shaq, Jessie and Will, Samie and Tom, Olivia and Kai, and Claudia and Casey… but not for long. Ahead of the next recoupling, it’s time for us to predict which islanders will choose to stick in their same couple, and which islanders will shake things up by bringing a new connection into the villa. — Carolyn Droke

Casey Relationship Status: In a couple with Claudia

Prediction: Staying put Casey, Casey, Casey. Out of all of the guys, Casey is having the most fun in Casa Amor. In just the three episodes of Casa Amor, he’s kissed two girls which makes him one of this season’s most active lip-lockers, along with Terrace Tom and Kai. Despite it all, I can’t help to think that Casey is doing nothing more but having a good time grafting and cracking on with the Casa Amor girls. When it’s time to make his decision, he’ll surely choose to go back to Claudia. — Wongo Okon Did We Get It Right?: Yes. Casey chose to remain in his couple with Claudia. Claudia Relationship Status: In a couple with Casey

Prediction: Staying put If there’s one person we haven’t seen much of so far in Casa Amor it’s Claudia. She hasn’t had too much on-camera time in the three episodes of Casa Amor, but during her brief appearances, she’s expressed her growing to desire to stay put in her couple with Casey. It doesn’t look like much will change there, though she may be disappointed in Casey’s Casa Amor behavior. — Wongo Okon Did We Get It Right?: Yes. Claudia returned to the main villa without a partner.

Jessie Relationship Status: In a couple with Will

Prediction: Staying put Jessie is the only one worth protecting, at least for me this week. As she’s described, she’s got trust issues, and it’s clear with good reason. She even thought Will wasn’t misbehaving right across the street. She was also screwed over during (and after) her time on the Australia franchise. I truly just feel bad for her because either outcome is a lose-lose option, and we’ve all been there in some respect. We’re just hoping that the fallout isn’t as damaging. — Lexi Lane Did We Get It Right?: Yes. Jessie returned to the main villa without a partner. Kai Relationship Status: In a couple with Olivia

Prediction: Crack on with someone else I had little faith that Kai was going to stick with Olivia when six new girls walked into the villa, and he proved me right. Though his kiss with newcomer Sanam initially made him realize how much he likes Olivia, the way he jumps to explore a new connection makes me think he and Olivia do have something in common after all (I kid). It’s pretty certain Kai is going to choose to couple up with Sanam, which he admitted when told the boys he was “swinging” toward her. — Carolyn Droke Did We Get It Right?: Yes. Kai chose to recouple with Sanam.

Lana Relationship Status: In a couple with Ron

Prediction: Staying put Going into Casa Amor, I was half expecting Lana to stir the pot. But after everything she and Ron have been through, she’s sticking with him. It’s clear her tumultuous time with Ron has left her a bit bruised, since she told newcomer Ryan that she’s learned to hold a bit of herself back in relationships. That makes me think she still doesn’t fully trust Ron (which, who could blame her?), but returning to the villa and recoupling with him might start to rebuild her faith in him. — Carolyn Droke Did We Get It Right?: Yes. Lana returned to the main villa without a partner. Olivia Relationship Status: In a couple with Kai

Prediction: Crack on with someone else Since stepping foot into Casa Amor, Olivia has been moving mad. Her experience started with forgetting Kai’s name (seriously?) and ended with her head being scrambled by newcomer Maxwell. As the resident sensitive gal in the villa, she can’t help but let other people’s opinions get to her head; whether it’s the public voting Kai in the bottom three during the last few recouplings, or Maxwell sharing his very biased opinions on her relationship. I think I speak for a lot of people when I say that she and Kai coupling up seemed to come out of nowhere. Plus, it seems like she and Maxwell have genuine chemistry. All that to say, it’s a safe bet she opts to bring Maxwell back to the main villa. — Carolyn Droke Did We Get It Right?: Yes. Olivia chose to recouple with Maxwell.

Ron Relationship Status: In a couple with Lana

Prediction: Staying put Wednesday night’s episode seemed like the first time in weeks that Ron wasn’t at the center of some drama. In fact, he probably got the least amount of airtime during Casa Amor compared to the rest of the islanders. After some initial flirty banter with a few of the girls, Ron admitted that he was missing Lana. So much so that he opted to sleep out on the daybed — a surprise to us all. It seems like his player days are behind him… at least for now. — Carolyn Droke Did We Get It Right?: Yes. Ron chose to remain in his couple with Lana. Samie Relationship Status: In a couple with Tom

Prediction: Staying put Samie has always been a wild card for me. I’ve felt that she’s sort of floated through the season, save for some of the early drama with Tanyel. Still, her relationship with Tom appeared to be getting somewhere before Casa Amor and getting her head scrambled by newcomer Ryan. Still, I’m hopeful to see if she and Tom are able to reunite and get anywhere after the recoupling. — Lexi Lane Did We Get It Right?: Yes. Samie chose to recouple with Tom.

Shaq Relationship Status: In a couple with Tanya

Prediction: Staying put While Casey has been going around getting to know all the ladies, Shaq has been doing the complete opposite. He’s been sleeping on the day bed, minding his business, and staying faithful to his relationship with Tanya. Though the couple has yet to make their relationship official or declare it as exclusive, they have shared I love yous which makes it unsurprising that Shaq hasn’t made a move in the three episodes of Casa Amor. My prediction is that he’ll stay put and choose to recouple with Tanya. — Wongo Okon Did We Get It Right?: Yes. Shaq chose to recouple with Tanya. Tanya Relationship Status:

Prediction: Crack on with someone else Tanya has been the most shocking aspect of Casa Amor this season. Though her relationship with Shaq was on rocks in the week leading up to it, it’s been a bit surprising to see her dive into something new so quickly. Tanya has really been enjoying her time with Martin, and from the start, it became more and more likely that she would eventually decide to recouple with him. Then, when the two shared a kiss at the end of Wednesday’s (February 15) episode, it was almost as if Tanya made her decision right then and there. I’d bet that she indeed chooses to recouple with Martin, but we’ll just have to wait and see. — Wongo Okon Did We Get It Right?: Yes. Tanya chose to recouple with Martin.