Margot Robbie is used to people fawning over her, as both herself and as her alter ego (Barbie), but Cillian Murphy might not be too used to it. Sure, he has his fair share of rabid fans after Peaky Blinders, but his Oppenheimer fame really launched him into space, garnering him massive amounts of attention and praise. He seems unmoored by it.

Robbie, on the other hand, is ecstatic for her Irish colleague and hyped him up so hard in their Variety interview. Robbie called herself a “big fan” after asking if there would be a spinoff movie in the works for Peaky Blinders. Surprisingly, Muprhy seemed on board.

“I mean, I’m open to the idea. I’ve always thought that if there’s more story to tell,” he admitted, which was exactly the response that Robbie was hoping for, as she jumped into a long-winded speech praising Murphy for his acting work and his soothing voice work. “Please do it. Please! Obviously, I’ve now revealed that I am a big fan of yours, not just Peaky Blinders. I also love your sleep story on the Calm app,” Robbie admitted. The story in question features Murphy taking you on a magical trip across Ireland. Maybe Robbie will record one for Barbieland?

Of course, Robbie couldn’t let Mruphy off that easy. She had to mention his “off the grid” nature that makes him susceptible to things like…this. She said, “Because I’m a fan of yours, I have watched a lot of your things on YouTube, and it’s out there on the internet that you are not that aware of memes and things like that. First of all, is that true? And second of all, if that is true, were you even aware of the Barbenheimer phenomenon, or were you just blissfully unaware because you use a dial-up phone or something?”

Murphy was quick to shut her down, saying that he has not one but two teenagers, so he obviously is aware of what a meme is. “I have two teenage boys. I do know what a meme is. Now I know there are memes about me not knowing what a meme is.” This man was in Inception, he has to know what a meme is. That movie practically invented them.

Thankfully, he also mentioned that he has seen some Barbenheimer fan art. “I mean, it was impossible to avoid any of that stuff,” he admitted, before galloping back into a misty Irish forest for the next few years.

