The Kennedy Center Honors, one of America’s highest honors for professionals working in the performing arts, are handed out each year to five individuals who are making a difference in the world through their art. And this year, one of the Center’s recipients — and a deserving one at that is George Clooney.

As Page Six reports, Matt Damon was given the task of standing up to say something about his longtime friend and collaborator — and he chose to tell the story about how Clooney once admitted to taking a sh*t in the litter box of the cat belonging to fellow actor Richard Kind (Curb Your Enthusiasm), who was once Clooney’s roommate. As Damon explained:

It has been said that my friend George Clooney is the last of the true movie stars. So I got to thinking about exactly what that meant. Of course, a number of past Kennedy Center honorees have certainly been movie stars in that classic sense — actors with class and sophistication: Cary Grant, Henry Fonda, Paul Newman, Gregory Peck. And then I think of George, a man who defecated in Richard Kind’s kitty litter box as a joke.

Kind was in attendance, and apparently saluted Damon for telling it like it is. Clooney himself is the first one to let the cat out of the bag, so to speak, on this story. Back in 1996, he told Dennis Miller about how he and Kind lived together in the early days of their careers, and how he once “took a s***t in the cat box, [then] waited for [Kind] to come home.”

It’s that kind of determination and planning that can also win you Oscars.

