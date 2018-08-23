Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you think that Hollywood is out of ideas these days, you just haven’t been through your smartphone’s app store enough. The latest example of applications turning into feature films is Monument Valley, the beautifully geometric puzzle game that probably created a few of your phone backgrounds with its innovative level design.

Ustwo’s breakthrough mobile game Monument Valley will be made into a feature film by Paramount Pictures according to a Deadline report. What’s more, they’re already thinking sequels: Paramount expects to turn the game into a “live action/CG hybrid family franchise,” similar to mobile app Angry Birds but much more visually compelling.

Patrick Osborne, currently tasked with directing the Nimona film adaption, has apparently signed on to direct the first of what they hope is many Monument Valley films.

Osborne won the Best Animated Short Film Oscar for Feast and is currently directing Nimona for Fox and Blue Sky. The mobile game and its sequel take place in a surreal, Escher-esque landscape, where established laws of space and time do not apply. The film will send contemporary live-action characters into the game’s extraordinary, mind-bending world.