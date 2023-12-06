Natalie Portman Shares The Weird Question King Charles Asked Her At The ‘Star Wars’ Premiere

The best place to gossip about celebrities and various royals is when you are watching TV with your friends, which is why Watch What Happens Live is a perfectly chaotic place to bring random celebrities to the hot seat with Andy Cohen, who does not beat around the bush, even when he should.

Natalie Portman was on the show when she shared that a certain Royal is not up to date with his Star Wars lore. How embarrassing for him! Portman starred in 1999’s Phantom Menace, and she met (now) King Charles III at the London premiere of the film. Charles would have been a 51-year-old man at the time, well within the target demographic for a space adventure. But he was also a Royal, so he likely didn’t know much about the franchise.

“I remember Prince Charles — he was then Prince Charles — asked me if I was in the originals,” Portman said, before reminding him she was barely alive when Return of the Jedi hit theaters in 1983. “I was like, ‘I’m 18,’ ‘ Portman laughed. “But he was very friendly.” He is known for being quite a normal person.

On the bright side? Portman also opened up the possibility of returning as Padme. “No one has asked me,” she said, adding. “But I’m open to it.” Let’s bring the whole gang back together!

