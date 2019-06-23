Vimeo

Roseanne Barr has been surprisingly quiet since she lost her hit TV show due to some racist tweeting. Indeed, the last time she made news was in March, when she tried to pin her troubles on longtime Roseanne daughter Sara Gilbert. But you may get a chance to hear her air her dirty laundry live: As per Deadline, she’s hitting the road for a new stand-up tour with, of all people, Andrew Dice Clay.

The two comics will be teaming up for what will be called the “Mr. and Mrs. America” tour, which was inspired, Clay says, by the current focus on political discourse, in this case when it comes to comedians.

“When people ask about what she said, I say, ‘She’s a comic!’” Clay told Fox News. “We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America!” (In case you missed it, what Barr said was that former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett was like if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” Jarrett, of course, is African-American. Roseanne was subsequently fired by ABC, who retooled her show as The Connors.)

“America really needs to lighten up and not worry about the words comedians use because it’s all we have. There’s clean stuff and there’s street stuff. I’m a street guy because I tell it like it is,” Clay added.

Clay has stood up for Barr post-racist tweet before, but this is next level. It’s a curious career move for the legendary comic who, despite a long history of homophobic and sexist stand-up material, has not only managed to not be “cancelled” during the #MeToo era, but has reinvented himself as an acclaimed thespian of serious dramatic fare. Last year he earned raves as Lady Gaga’s dad in the latest remake of A Star is Born. Then again, he still has that lifetime ban from MTV.

(Via Deadline)