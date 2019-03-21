ABC

It was a year ago next week that Roseanne returned to monster ratings and a near-instant renewal. Then everything fell apart. Creator and star Roseanne Barr tweeted, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” referring to President Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett. New Roseanne was canceled by ABC over Barr’s “repugnant” views (as if they weren’t already known), and The Conners was born from its ashes, without the involvement of the family matriarch. The rest of the cast stuck around, though, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert, who blasted Barr for her “abhorrent” comments. “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” she tweeted, adding, “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Here’s how Barr responded at the time.