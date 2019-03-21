Roseanne Barr Compares Sara Gilbert To Hannibal Lecter And Blames Her For Destroying ‘My Life’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.21.19

ABC

It was a year ago next week that Roseanne returned to monster ratings and a near-instant renewal. Then everything fell apart. Creator and star Roseanne Barr tweeted, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” referring to President Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett. New Roseanne was canceled by ABC over Barr’s “repugnant” views (as if they weren’t already known), and The Conners was born from its ashes, without the involvement of the family matriarch. The rest of the cast stuck around, though, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert, who blasted Barr for her “abhorrent” comments. “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” she tweeted, adding, “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

Here’s how Barr responded at the time.

Around The Web

TAGSRoseanneROSEANNE BARRSARA GILBERTThe Conners

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP