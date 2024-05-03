If given the opportunity to remake their own movie, most actors would pick one of their bad films, not a beloved Oscar winner. But Ryan Gosling has proven time and time again that he is not like most actors, he’s a Nice Guy. And a Fall Guy.

But the actor gave a surprising answer when The Wall Street Journal asked which of his films he would like to “do over.” You would think he would pick something from his early days before he was an established actor, but he landed on one of his biggest projects.

“La La Land. There is a moment that haunts me,” Gosling told the outlet. “We’re dancing, Emma [Stone] and I, and I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie. We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand [more flat] even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool. I was sure it was cooler.”

Gosling said that the choice haunts him to this day; it’s been immortalized on the poster. “Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would’ve been cooler… [the intended pose],” he admitted. “It just killed the energy that way. I call it La La Hand.”

The interviewer noted that in the dance world, the pose is called “hamburger hands” to which Gosling replied, “Hamburger hands Gosling over here.” Maybe next he’ll work on Hamburger Helper’s newest ad campaign.

Check out the full interview here.