In a perfect world, The Nice Guys would be a franchise with as many movies as James Bond (Alan Ritchson, the American James Bond, can play Ryan Gosling‘s swole brother). But sadly, Shane Black’s extremely good comedic neo-noir starring Gosling and Russell Crowe underperformed at the box office. It debuted at #4 at the box office on its way to a $70 million worldwide gross on a $50 million budget. Sigh.

You know what film (“film”) finished #1 the weekend it came out? The Angry Birds Movie. The movie based on a mobile game that no one has played in years is one of the reasons why, to quote Ryan Gosling’s favorite artist, we can’t have nice things.

In an interview with Comic Book, Gosling was asked about the possibility of The Nice Guys 2. “So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds,” he said. “So Angry Birds just, just destroyed us. Angry Birds got a sequel.”

This news make me as angry as some sort of winged animal!

Back in 2022, Black revealed that The Nice Guys was originally pitched as a television show. “We caught the characters, but the plot was totally different. It was set in present day, and no one wanted to buy it. We had to look elsewhere,” he told Slash Film. Can’t MTV spare just one hour of Ridiculousness every week and turn it into The Nice Guys: The TV Show instead? The people demand more handsome goofball Ryan Gosling.

(Via Comic Book)