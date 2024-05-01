Beavis And Butt-Head are back. Sort of. In the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, host Ryan Gosling and cast member Mikey Day dressed as Beavis And Butt-Head, respectively. The sketch was set in a game show, hosted by Heidi Gardner, and proved so funny that Gosling, Day, and Gardner all broke character, visibily giggling throughout the sketch.

But that wasn’t the last we’d see of the characters. Tonight (April 30), at the premiere of Gosling’s new movie, The Fall Guy, Gosling and Day dressed up as the characters again. Not only did they arrive in costume, but in a video shared by Variety, Gosling and Day are seen emulating the characters’ personalities.

Earlier this year, Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in Barbie. Though he did not win, he seems to still have his eyes on the prize. While on the red carpet, Gosling noted that with The Fall Guy, he is shooting to win an award in another category.

“This whole movie is a campaign to get a stunt award at the Oscars,” said Gosling, thanking the movie’s stunt performers.

“This whole movie is a campaign to get a stunt award at the #Oscars” – Ryan Gosling thanks stunt performers while introducing #TheFallGuy at the film’s premiere pic.twitter.com/OEeO4q6JFW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 1, 2024

You can see clips from The Fall Guy red carpet premiere above.