Heidi Gardner is only human. If she turns around and sees handsome goofball Ryan Gosling dressed up as Beavis from Beavis and Butt-head (as opposed to all the other Beavises out there), she’s going to laugh.

And not be able to stop laughing.

One of the highlights from SNL‘s viral “Beavis and Butt-Head” sketch, starring Gosling and Mikey Day as two fellows who bear a strong resemblance to the animated idiots, is Gardner’s inability to regain her giggly composure after she breaks. She discussed what happened during an interview with Vulture.

“Time moves so fast or so slow when you’re off the rails with something on the show,” she said. “I was thinking to myself, You need to recover from this. I had coached myself for so many years to not break. Being a perpetual people-pleaser rule follower, it was nice that I broke the rules — unintentionally, of course. I can’t help what I saw, but people were okay with it. Not only okay with it but encouraged it. That’s all the feedback I’ve gotten since.”

There was some thought online that Gardner saw Gosling and Day “in character” for the first time during the live show, but that’s not the case. “When I looked and saw Mikey in the dress rehearsal, I lost it. I was shocked. I’m thinking about it right now and laughing. I recovered and tried to tell myself in between dress and the live show, you can’t laugh like that again,” she explained. At least she wasn’t the only one: Gosling lost it, too.

Now imagine if Gardner turned around and she saw this:

I Photoshop Paddington into a movie, game, or TV show until I forget: Day 1133 pic.twitter.com/yqkbRO251T — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) April 16, 2024

You can watch the sketch above.

(Via Vulture)