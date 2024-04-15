Ryan Gosling SNL Beavis Butthead
Ryan Gosling Basically Broke The Entire Cast Of ‘SNL’ With His Completely Random ‘Beavis And Butt-Head’ Sketch

Coming in hot to promote his new movie The Fall Guy, the always solid Ryan Gosling hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend where he managed to make the entire cast break character. (Well, nearly the entire cast. Kenan Thompson was a rock.)

The viral moment went down in the middle of a Beavis and Butt-Head sketch where Gosling and Mikey Day played the classic MTV characters. The two sat in the audience for a NewsNation discussion on AI. Thompson played an expert in the field who took questions from the host played by Heidi Gardner. However, Thompson had a question of his own: Does a guy in the audience look like Beavis? And that’s when all hell broke lose as nobody could keep a straight face while looking at Gosling.

The situation got even worse when Day, looking like Butt-Head, came over and sat next to him. Gardner couldn’t stop herself from laughing, and even Gosling broke. He was dying. Again, Kenan Thompson held it together, and we have no idea how he did it because the whole sketch was hilariously falling apart.

Seeing Ryan Gosling playing Beavis went over huge on social media, especially watching him break almost half the cast of SNL (and himself) in the process. You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via Saturday Night Live on Twitter)

