Coming in hot to promote his new movie The Fall Guy, the always solid Ryan Gosling hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend where he managed to make the entire cast break character. (Well, nearly the entire cast. Kenan Thompson was a rock.)

The viral moment went down in the middle of a Beavis and Butt-Head sketch where Gosling and Mikey Day played the classic MTV characters. The two sat in the audience for a NewsNation discussion on AI. Thompson played an expert in the field who took questions from the host played by Heidi Gardner. However, Thompson had a question of his own: Does a guy in the audience look like Beavis? And that’s when all hell broke lose as nobody could keep a straight face while looking at Gosling.

does that man look familiar to you pic.twitter.com/hKQWGtwu4u — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 14, 2024

The situation got even worse when Day, looking like Butt-Head, came over and sat next to him. Gardner couldn’t stop herself from laughing, and even Gosling broke. He was dying. Again, Kenan Thompson held it together, and we have no idea how he did it because the whole sketch was hilariously falling apart.

Seeing Ryan Gosling playing Beavis went over huge on social media, especially watching him break almost half the cast of SNL (and himself) in the process. You can see some of the reactions below:

This sketch is hilarious. Everyone is running on all cylinders. I can’t remember the last time I laughed this much watching an SNL bit. pic.twitter.com/fibOuXAUTw — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) April 14, 2024

Ryan Gosling as Beavis might be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/PbZONUTJbw — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) April 14, 2024

I've never seen anything break more people, in one skit on SNL, than Beavis and Butthead just did.🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uiKE96Z6Ci — 🌻🌊🇺🇸Mr. Resister🇵🇷🌊🌻 (@MisterResiste12) April 14, 2024

I laughed so hard, I was crying during the Beavis and Butthead skit on #SNL. pic.twitter.com/VBVywLCMO6 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 14, 2024

Oh my god. The Beavis and Butthead sketch on SNL has gone down in total flames and it’s the most amazing thing I’ve seen — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) April 14, 2024

Beavis looking around for a guy who looks like Beavis killed me https://t.co/aSZXbPyUNW — Superb J-Cups 🔆 (@DommeBillington) April 14, 2024

Ryan Gosling cracking up as Beavis in the perfect start to your weekpic.twitter.com/3QwnvnqWQy — Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) April 15, 2024

The SNL Beavis and Butthead skit is killing me right now 🤣

pic.twitter.com/opU6Lu85fG — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 14, 2024

Keenan Thompson playing this entirely straight while everyone else breaks character around him is probably the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while. Gosling looks like he’s having the time of his life. https://t.co/Otp1lghopf — Rolo Tony (@PoorOldRoloTony) April 14, 2024

I don't think I have ever laugh-cried as hard as I just did during this Beavis and Butthead bit on SNL. And watching a clearly surprised Heidi Gardner break? DYING 🤣 (Also Ryan Gosling is just SNL gold!) pic.twitter.com/GicUa95rAI — Jeff Locker 傑夫 🦋 (he/him) (@jefflocker) April 14, 2024

Am I the only one who really wants to see Ryan Gosling star in the Beavis and Butthead live action movie? pic.twitter.com/TLx1Bal0lF — “The Fixer” Paesano (@GogglesPaesan0) April 15, 2024

