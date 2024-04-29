Is ‘The Fall Guy’ Movie Starring Ryan Gosling Based On A TV Show?

Despite what Keanu Reeves may want you to believe, stunts are not for the faint of heart! It’s not an easy task to be thrown around like a sack of flour, but somebody’s gotta do it, and that somebody is normally a stunt guy.

Ryan Gosling plays the titular Fall Guy in The Fall Guy, the upcoming action flick co-starring Emily Blunt. Gosling’s The Fall Guy is based on the TV show of the same name that ran from 1981 to 1986 and followed Colt Seavers, a Hollywood stunt man who also worked part-time as a bounty hunter.

In the film, Gosling plays his own iteration of Colt, who is tasked with going after the leading man after he goes missing. All of that sounds cool and all, but the real story here is that The Fall Guy managed to break a record for the most amount of cannon rolls in a row.

Producer Kelly McCormack told Entertainment Weekly that the film is a “love letter” not only to the stunt guys of the ’80s, but Hollywood in general. “It’s a love letter to stunts. It’s a love letter to cinema. And it’s actually a love letter to crews who make cinema. Coming out of what we’ve experienced this year, this is the time to do it. It’s just this big love fest,” she said.

The Fall Guy slams into theaters after ricocheting off of a burning building on Friday, May 3. You can watch the trailer here.