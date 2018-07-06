YouTube

Sophie Turner isn’t spoiling Game of Thrones, but she does think fans will be “satisfied” by what’s to come on the show. The actor who plays Sansa Stark is talking about the final season of the HBO epic and isn’t giving away secrets, but is certainly teasing a satisfying ending for fans who have spent seven seasons with the Starks and others on screen.

Season 8 of the show will reportedly have more death than ever before, which has made many fans worry that their favorites may not last to see the conclusion of the show’s story. Death is certainly one of the hallmarks of the show, but exactly who dies and how is one of the major mysteries surrounding the final episodes.

Turner spoke to Digital Spy and said fans will enjoy the ending and how “unpredictable” it is. She turned some heads when a Game of Thrones tattoo appeared on her body earlier in the year, so anything she’s says will be of interest. But she was careful not to spoil anything while giving fans reason to get excited about the final episodes.

“For me – without giving anything away, I guess – I was satisfied with how unpredictable the show’s ending really is,” said the Sansa Stark actress. “People have come up with so many fan theories about how it’s going to end, and who will end up where, and who will end up with who. It really is so unpredictable the way that it ends up. I’m very satisfied with that, and I think that the fans will be satisfied with that, too.

Turner said the show has “upped the ante” when it comes to battles, and promises some “nice, big battle scenes.” There are apparently multiple endings that have been filmed, as the show has gone to great lengths to keep the details of its final season secret, so maybe Turner doesn’t actually know what happens. We won’t know for sure what happens until the show actually goes on air, but Turner is certainly teasing an ending fans will enjoy.