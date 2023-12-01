There are countless Halloween movies (both the holiday and the franchise) and we all know how many Christmas movies Hallmark churns out every year, but there is one holiday that doesn’t get any movie representation, and that’s Thanksgiving.

Assuming you haven’t seen Thankskilling, there are no fun movies to watch after you’ve had your meal (unless you opt for the awkward Thanksgiving scene in Spider-Man). Eli Roth saw the opportunity and took it by making Thanksgiving, a perfect movie with an extremely un-Googleable name. And now there another one is in the works.

Roth confirmed via Instagram that a Thanksgiving 2 is underway, aiming for a 2025 release. He posted a video announcing that the slasher will get a sequel, “We want to out-do ourselves, make it better than the first one,” he said. He captioned the video, “BREAKING NEWS! John Carver will kill again! @thanksgivingmovie sequel is a GO!!! Thank you everyone who supported ORIGINAL HORROR in theaters!!! Go see it now on the big screen while it’s in cinemas, sequel set for release in 2025! Taking a year to really get the script right, working on it starting today!”

Thanksgiving follows a group of teens living in the aftermath of a deadly Black Friday sale, which inspires a Thanksgiving killer who will stop at nothing to make sure there are no leftovers (get it?). The film stars 2023’s Sexiest Man Alive Patrick Dempsey alongside Gen Z whisperer Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, and Rick Hoffman. And there is a killer but I won’t spoil it.

