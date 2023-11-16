C’mon, everyone knows that the most effective (and fun) way to watch horror movies (if at all humanly possible) is in theaters. As such, that’s where Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving, a movie that was over 15 years in the making after first reaching the public consciousness as a fake Grindhouse trailer, will be on November 17. The movie will be waiting when you finish your own holiday dinner and decide that cabin fever (pun intended) has set in all too quickly.

Yet in 2023 and beyond, there’s also that oft-asked-about-movies “when can I stream this joint?” question. So, if you must know, the clues lie with a recent deal made by Sony and Netflix for exclusive streaming rights on most of Sony’s theatrical releases, and there’s probably a 90-ish day marker on those dates. For example, No Hard Feelings released on June 23 and landed on Netflix on October 22. In other words, that means that we probably won’t see Thanksgiving on Netflix until after Valentine’s Day.

That’s a long time to wait. Several holidays away, in fact. You know what to do, but put the film (and PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive) in the Netflix queue, too.

Roth has been checking off all kinds of boxes in recent years while confronting his former biggest fear and finally seeing a reality when people won’t ask him when Thanksgiving will be an actual movie. Here’s the film’s synopsis:

After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts — the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays… or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?

Thanksgiving has almost arrived in theaters.