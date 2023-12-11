Earlier this year, a very specific subsection of the world, known as Bravo Fans, were rocked to their core when it was revealed that Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss, who was once described as a Hello Kitty PopSocket on the back of an iPhone with a cracked screen. Bravo had to let the dust settle, and now it’s time for another season of this chaotic carnival.

Season eleven of the reality series will debut on January 30th at 8 pm, with new episodes dropping the next morning on Peacock. Bravo posted an explosive preview featuring more flying drinks than a Spirit Airlines flight. The upcoming season will focus on the aftermath of the cheating scandal.

But that’s not all! If you wanted even more options to look at Tom Sandoval’s dumb haircuts through the years, Bravo has prepared a pre-game special, dramatically titled Decade of Rumors And Lies. The special will look back on the show’s first ten seasons while also showing a sneak peek of season 11. That will air on Wednesday, December 13th. Just in time to pair perfectly with your Eras Tour at-home viewing party. Happy Holidays to you and yours.

Sandoval recently went on Two Ts in a Pod and revealed that he did have feelings for Raquel. “You get lost in your emotions. Love makes you do really stupid things. [You] throw logic out the window. And that’s exactly what happened,” he said. He reasoned that being in the public eye was a struggle for them, “When you’re in the public eye, it’s not so simple. You have to plan. You have to make moves. We also were part of a business. Also, I’d never been in a relationship this long. This intense. We came up together. We bought a house together. Started a business together… I know this sounds crazy, but I love Ariana,” he admitted.

Meanwhile, Madix made it to the Dancing With The Stars finale and released a book, while Tom was recently spotted covering Journey at a karaoke bar.

