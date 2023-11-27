Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film… pic.twitter.com/JTpl0tz1uG

Big news today: Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour movie, which has been a massive hit in theaters, will soon be available to watch at home! She announced today, “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

How To Rent Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Movie On Demand

Attentive tweet readers may notice that Swift didn’t specify how to watch the movie beyond saying it’ll “be available to rent on demand.” For those who have never rented via VOD before, it might be tough to know where to start. Fortunately, it’s not too complicated.

First, pick a service. Per a press release, The Eras Tour will be available to rent via Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, and YouTube & Google TV. For the sake of example, let’s look at the process of renting a recent release, The Marsh King’s Daughter, via Prime Video. All you do is search for the movie, go on its page, and you’re presented with rental options from there. That movie currently costs $19.99 to rent (per a press release, the suggested rental price of The Eras Tour is $19.89).

Once you’ve purchased the rental, Amazon gives you 30 days to start watching it, and once you’ve started, you have 48 hours to finish it. Other rental platforms have similar pricing and policies.