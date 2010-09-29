Social Network keeps its 100%, Armond White trolls by not trolling

After 47 reviews, David Fincher’s The Social Network is still tracking 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes in advance of this weekend’s release. The stage was perfectly set for NY Press critic Armond “The Pretentious O.G.” White to do what he does best: subvert the dominant paradigm with the power of his slam poetry. And yet what does he do? He turns the paradigm on its head YET AGAIN by writing a mildly positive review (3.5 out of 5 stars). BOOM, THERE IS NO SPOON! Sheeeit, without A-Dubz around, y’all would still be spilling soup on yourselves.
The Social Network glamorizes a new paradigm: How the Internet’s basic disconnect characterizes contemporary public discourse.
TV’s Aaron Sorkin concocted a script that pretends to assess Zuckerberg’s sea-change, but it’s Fincher’s mythmaking (his usual yellow-green color scheme, more burnished than ever) that uncannily combines moral confusion, social decline and empire building—although leaving out such crucial details as where the money comes from and the moral consequences of all that glorified disconnection.
WHERE’S THE MONEY, LEBOWSKI? OUR MORAL CONNECTION REALLY TIED THE PUBLIC DISCOURSE TOGETHER!
The Social Network glibly accepts Zuckerberg’s selfishness as entertaining and nerd-cool—even when Zuckerberg allegedly betrays his Harvard university colleagues, cheating them out of a fortune.
Wait, ‘glibly accepts’ — wasn’t this entire movie supposed to be a character assassination? Oh no, I’ve started questioning his facts! I’VE FALLEN INTO HIS TRAP!
If it is true that The Social Network defines the decade, as an ad blurb states, then that’s just an accident of its shortcomings. We need to look deeper.
(*BRAAAAAAAAHM*)
It inadvertently defines an era when subterfuge and reprehensible behavior are accepted as a social norm—especially if it proves lucrative. No wonder mainstream media minions have flipped for The Social Network; they recognize the fiat of technological privilege.
HEY, MAINSTREAM, YO MOMMA’S A FIAT BIATCH! WE PUTTIN’ EXTRA I’S IN WORDS OUT HERE, SON, HOO HOO!
Hollywood and the journalism industries—both cowed by the Internet breathing down their necks—have perfected a method to curtail individual response to movies, thereby dictating widespread enthusiasm for this shallowly complicated film.
But Fincher and Sorkin go back to sentimentalizing Zuckerbergas-victim: Their shared backgrounds in TV advertising and prime-time diversion are evident in trial scenes that play Zuckerberg’s superciliousness against his opponents’ hurt desperation and in glossy high-life scenes that distract from Zuckerberg’s self-interest, trading audience prurience and envy for insight.
KILL YOUR TV! BUY MY THESAURUS!
The Social Network is simply Hollywood’s way, post- Obama, of sanctioning Harvard’s “masters of the universe” mystique. It’s an attempt at glorifying a contemporary aristocracy-cumplutocracy through flattery of Zuckerberg and his ilk. Ironically, these are the same shameless tycoons Oliver Stone takes out with sniper precision in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (a title that also fits this Facebook legend).
I JUST INVENTED A NEW WORD, MOTHERF*CKERS! COMPUTER AND PLUTOCRACY! PLUTO’S STILL A PLANET, SKEET SKEET I LOVE SCARFACE!
Like one of those fake-smart, middlebrow TV shows, the speciousness of The Social Network is disguised by topicality.
He then proceeds to give it 3.5 stars. So… he liked it? I have an idea for a show: The Armond White and Terrence Howard slam poetry hour. The SAT analogies section would surely be rendered obsolete and have to be re-written, but it’d be worth it.
cumplutocracy is what got Socrates killed.
Other than the words wood and asses that entire thing is just jibberish.
Armond White raped and sodomized my prurience and insight with that review…I think
superciliousness
synonym: Armond White
If he could just make it rhyme he’d be the next white rapper.
I thought we lived in a Paul Blartocracy? Mall Copocracy?
*Rides Segway into kitchen to get the nachos out of the microwoave*
Following Inception’s plot is like reading My Pet Goat compared to this
I spilled soup all over myself before AND after this review.
Armond White isn’t going to fall for Facebook’s tricks of trying to get him to farm for free.
This just makes Him keep roflkotaling for some reason, Lince. QAPLAH!
“SKEET SKEET I LOVE SCARFACE”
Brilliant
Nommy, 3 things:
1. Nice to see you back
2. Way to come out swinging
MIDWEST 3* REPRESENT!
About the only thing that I understood is that he liked it, but not as much as Wall Street 2: The Quickenening. I bet Armand White spends his free nights eating nachos and describing his farts as if they were Chateau Briand.
Sea-change?
Sea-change or seachange is a poetic or informal term meaning a gradual transformation in which the form is retained but the substance is replaced, as with petrification. The expression is Shakespeare’s, taken from the song in The Tempest….
Just in case I’m not the only one who had to look it up. I’d like to add to the wikipedia entry: “people who use the term while critiquing modern movies also like to smell their own farts.”
I disguise my rash with topicality. It’s soothing, covering, and stops the itch.
/middlebrow
It’s like he’s constantly adding to his master’s thesis.
I’m waiting on someone to write what I suspect this movie to be: a well written, acted, and directed depection of arrogant Harvard fuckwads about whom nobody should care. Or is that what Armand was saying? If so, my paradigm is blown.
Depection is like depiction, only misspelled.
The Fiat of technical privilege? Armond is so down for the brown, he only recognizes the El Dorado of technical privilege………a pre-paid Boost Mobile phone and an X-Box his cousin Ray Ray ganked from his warehouse job. Madden only, please!
FACT: Armond White invented word of the day toilet paper.
@Stinky Peet
That we both commented at the same time suggesting that White loves the smell of his own farts means he almost certainly does. Its science.
When my 1-year-old won’t go to sleep, I read him some of Armond White’s movie reviews, and they knock him right out. If only they worked that well on college chicks . . .
Playing chess with Armond White isn’t very hard, except watch out that you don’t ever move a pawn out two spaces next to one of his, because when he takes it by moving the pawn behind the guy you just moved out, he just can’t help but yell out ‘EN PASSANT, MOTHERFUCKER!” before jerking off all over your queen.
Jersey-do you drench it in chloroform first?
[As a family mourns at a closed casket wake, there is a sudden commotion and Crappy bursts from the casket, dressed to the nines, and does a 30’s tap routine]
Say what you will about the tenets of national socialism, at least it’s an ethos, but this guy is a fuddlefucktard.
WHERE’S THE MONEY, LEBOWSKI? OUR MORAL CONNECTION REALLY TIED THE PUBLIC DISCOURSE TOGETHER! <– almost got hustla'd for literally LOLling at that
3.5 out of 5? Haters gonna rate.
@apba–I think he uses a scale from 0 to purple. He ain’t going to be cowed by your breathing numbers, son.
@Biggus–“I’m waiting on someone”
So refill their water glass and offer a dessert menu, stat.
Fek can confirm or deny, but from the picture it looks like Armond just got command of a Bird of Prey.
Speaking of which, I think Armond and Vince both went to dance remix metaphor school with this broad:
[gawker.com]
I like to think of myself as shallowly complicated.
@larry
Janette Hospital wasn’t a professor while I was there, but I did once accidentally insult Richard Howard in front of his protege. TRUE STORY: We were reading some book, and the forward for it was one of the most awful-word diarrhea, untranslated-French-phrase-filled, nonsensical piles of shit I had ever read, so I started going off about it during the seminar. “What the fuck is this? Who the fuck would be pompous enough write this god-awful drivel?”
The professor: “That was by Richard Howard. He’s a department head here. He was my thesis advisor.”
Me: “…Oh.”
Also: “about half the graduating class has a book published or a publishing contract in hand by graduation.” That’s so unbelievably false I wonder if she meant it sarcastically.
“they do not pick their own committee for the thesis. They do not even pick their own supervisor. These roles are assigned” — also false. She must have just gotten there.
Moreover: My God, that is one of the most insanely fart-smelling things ever written.
… but I did once accidentally insult Richard Howard in front of his protege.
The guy can’t afford better than a crappy Mazda?
@Fek — Normally I would drench it in chloroform first (for the ladies, not my boy) but this late in the month I’m afraid I’ve gone over my soporifics budget.
Armond White’s aureate vernacular indubitably substantiates the apriorism that Congoids have discomfited illiberal credenda by apperceiving the intendment of a synonymical repository.
Does anyone else get the feeling that Armand White reads Slate and listens to NPR, you know, perhaps occasionally?
How is it possible that Janette Hospital could spend so much time singing the praises of Columbia’s MFA program and not mention the jujitsu club?
Sheesh.
Tis a film whose sphinctrifical properties peniltrate the overtly more queeftastic moralistic repose, ultimately sombitchifying its trans-orgiastic self-grabbifying in a testicladen shower of manchowderness.
I get the feeling when White went to the paper and asked for a “Staff job” he had something other than employment in mind.
Armond White: This middling work art has instigated a profound build up of gaseous vapors within the depths of my vagin singe.
Ummm, it’s no longer at 100% and his is the only rotten review. I suspect he had “his butler” (him with an accent) call and loudly complain that his fine review was misinterpreted. The stars at the bottom is the average user review, not his trollscore.
THE MORE YOU KNOW