Social Network keeps its 100%, Armond White trolls by not trolling

After 47 reviews, David Fincher’s The Social Network is still tracking 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes in advance of this weekend’s release. The stage was perfectly set for NY Press critic Armond “The Pretentious O.G.” White to do what he does best: subvert the dominant paradigm with the power of his slam poetry. And yet what does he do? He turns the paradigm on its head YET AGAIN by writing a mildly positive review (3.5 out of 5 stars). BOOM, THERE IS NO SPOON! Sheeeit, without A-Dubz around, y’all would still be spilling soup on yourselves.

The Social Network glamorizes a new paradigm: How the Internet’s basic disconnect characterizes contemporary public discourse.

TV’s Aaron Sorkin concocted a script that pretends to assess Zuckerberg’s sea-change, but it’s Fincher’s mythmaking (his usual yellow-green color scheme, more burnished than ever) that uncannily combines moral confusion, social decline and empire building—although leaving out such crucial details as where the money comes from and the moral consequences of all that glorified disconnection.

WHERE’S THE MONEY, LEBOWSKI? OUR MORAL CONNECTION REALLY TIED THE PUBLIC DISCOURSE TOGETHER!

The Social Network glibly accepts Zuckerberg’s selfishness as entertaining and nerd-cool—even when Zuckerberg allegedly betrays his Harvard university colleagues, cheating them out of a fortune.

Wait, ‘glibly accepts’ — wasn’t this entire movie supposed to be a character assassination? Oh no, I’ve started questioning his facts! I’VE FALLEN INTO HIS TRAP!

If it is true that The Social Network defines the decade, as an ad blurb states, then that’s just an accident of its shortcomings. We need to look deeper.

(*BRAAAAAAAAHM*)

It inadvertently defines an era when subterfuge and reprehensible behavior are accepted as a social norm—especially if it proves lucrative. No wonder mainstream media minions have flipped for The Social Network; they recognize the fiat of technological privilege.

HEY, MAINSTREAM, YO MOMMA’S A FIAT BIATCH! WE PUTTIN’ EXTRA I’S IN WORDS OUT HERE, SON, HOO HOO!

Hollywood and the journalism industries—both cowed by the Internet breathing down their necks—have perfected a method to curtail individual response to movies, thereby dictating widespread enthusiasm for this shallowly complicated film. But Fincher and Sorkin go back to sentimentalizing Zuckerbergas-victim: Their shared backgrounds in TV advertising and prime-time diversion are evident in trial scenes that play Zuckerberg’s superciliousness against his opponents’ hurt desperation and in glossy high-life scenes that distract from Zuckerberg’s self-interest, trading audience prurience and envy for insight.

KILL YOUR TV! BUY MY THESAURUS!

The Social Network is simply Hollywood’s way, post- Obama, of sanctioning Harvard’s “masters of the universe” mystique. It’s an attempt at glorifying a contemporary aristocracy-cumplutocracy through flattery of Zuckerberg and his ilk. Ironically, these are the same shameless tycoons Oliver Stone takes out with sniper precision in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (a title that also fits this Facebook legend).

I JUST INVENTED A NEW WORD, MOTHERF*CKERS! COMPUTER AND PLUTOCRACY! PLUTO’S STILL A PLANET, SKEET SKEET I LOVE SCARFACE!

Like one of those fake-smart, middlebrow TV shows, the speciousness of The Social Network is disguised by topicality.

He then proceeds to give it 3.5 stars. So… he liked it? I have an idea for a show: The Armond White and Terrence Howard slam poetry hour. The SAT analogies section would surely be rendered obsolete and have to be re-written, but it’d be worth it.