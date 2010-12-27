New Kevin Smith Trailer has Ball Gags, John Goodman

While Kevin Smith likely spent that holidays getting kicked off of planes and drowning his sorrows in gravy, the trailer for his new film Red State hit the web. It stars Kevin Pollak and John Goodman, and the plan is to auction off the rights at Sundance next month.
Red State begins by following three horny high-school boys who come across an online ad from an older woman looking for a gang bang. Boys being boys, they hit the road to satisfy their libidinal urges. But what begins as a fantasy takes a dark turn as they come face-to-face with a terrifying “holy” force with a fatal agenda.
Instead of relying on archetypes and predictable formulas, Smith meticulously fashions all-too-real characters, utilizing exceptional performances (notably by Michael Parks) and an intelligent script. His realistic style gives the film an intimate feeling, heightening the terror to biblical proportions. Red State is a shocking new kind of horror film that aggressively confronts higher powers and extreme doctrines with a vengeance. [CoopersDell via SlashFilm]
Is it just me, or was that written like a bad resume? “In his time at ITT Tech, Smith utilized advance metrics to heighten intelligent archetypes and out-of-the-box performances.” Anyway, I’m not very teased by the teaser, but I thought Dogma was Smith’s best movie, and that was also about religion, so who knows. I give this project two shrugs way meh.
