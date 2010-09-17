Sarah Silverman Is Gonna Get Naked

Take This Waltz is an upcoming “dramedy” *flips scarf, blows on chai latte* starring Michelle Williams as a girl torn between two lovers. Her husband is played by Seth Rogen and her mystery lover is played by… someone else. I haven’t heard of any of the other people in the cast, so I’m assuming it’s going to be a lovefest of mopey indie songs and indignant silent farts. But it’s directed by the incredibly cute-even-though-she’s-a-hipster Sarah Polley, so I’m willing to suck down a few Conor Oberst songs to give it the benefit of the doubt.

Oh, and did I mention that Sarah Silverman is in it? My bad, yeah she’s playing Williams’s sister-in-law or something like that and they probably talk about boys and love and I’m guessing periods and Yorkshire terriers and other girl stuff, and at some point Silverman is going to take off all of her clothes and do a scene with full-frontal nudity. So you know, there’s that whole part to look forward to.

Let’s hope they budgeted for laser hair removal, Moviefone:

“I go totally naked,” says Silverman. “Full frontal. It’s going to be awful. It’s so not pretty.” “Filming [that movie] was awesome,” Says Silverman. “Sarah Polley is so f–king cool. So kind. She knows exactly what she wants, she knows how to get it. She was just lovely the whole time. A total delight.”

Silverman supposedly opens Take This Waltz with the line, “I look in the mirror, and I wanna f*ck myself,” which is exactly what I said when I was getting ready for the first day of second grade.

I know that Silverman’s a bit of a polarizing subject around these here Drunkardwebs, in that some people think she’s hilarious and some people think she’s single-handedly killing the belief that all Jewish comedians are funny. I guess I fall right in the middle of the pack, because I love a lot of her standup (I thought Jesus Is Magic was brilliant) but I didn’t enjoy the Sarah Silverman Show that much. I guess I’m just not that big into entire episodes about licking dogs’ balls. But you know what I do enjoy? Full-frontal female nudity. Huzzah, Miss Silverman.