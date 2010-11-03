Sorkin, Jackman, & Elfman Doing a Musical about Houdini

Sorkin, Jackman, and Elfman, who sound like some sort of Cosplay porn version of Justice League, are working together on a Broadway musical about Houdini. Hugh Jackman will play the lead, Aaron Sorkin will write the script, and Danny Elfman will compose the score. Sources say Sorkin will draw his inspiration from the real life of Harry Houdini, and then add Hugh Jackman singing gay songs.
An impressive creative team has quietly assembled around the project, including playwright Aaron Sorkin, composer Danny Elfman, lyricist Glenn Slater, and director Jack O’Brien — and despite repeated delays, Elfman says work on Houdini is now well underway.
Next up is a first reading of the script, scheduled for January. After that, Elfman estimates that the show could open in early 2012 — though we wouldn’t be surprised to see it on Broadway even sooner if the reading goes well. [Popwatch]
I won’t pretend I understand musicals. Maybe it would help if they stopped making musicals about absolutely anything. But I am interested in the idea of Aaron Sorkin writing one. Seems like Hugh Jackman’s major challenge will be his ability to carry a tune with the back-up singers constantly interrupting him to clarify something he sang three lines ago.
Hugh Jackman will play the lead, Aaron Sorkin will write the script, and Danny Elfman will compose the score
…in “Magical Fast-Talkin’ Power Bottoms”.
Fuck, there’s going to be a “Who-dini, You-dini” Act One finishing number, isn’t there?
We all know where this is leading, right?
Wolverine musical.
Words that rhyme with Houdini: Martini, Bikini, Panini, Mancini.
The songs write themselves!
“Overture/Appleton, Oh, Appleton”
“Bound By Love (The Man In The Safe)”
“It’s Not Magic (It’s Just Me)”
“POOF!”
“Who Can Take A Punch? (Pre-Intermission Roundelay)”
“Our Secret Word (Is Love)”
“Who Can Take A Punch Reprise (Curtain Call Music)”
If you know Houdini’s story, those actually work, BTK.
GOB is disappointed, as he thought he should be in this poof.
A magician musical? I’m pretty sure the working title is Ta Da!
/the exclamation point is part, nay, most of the title
David Blaine’s next feat of endurance will be sitting through this fucker.
“Aaron Sorkin will write the script, and Danny Elfman will compose the score.”
“A million escapes isn’t cool. Know what’s cool?” *JAZZ HANDS*
Music cue: BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM deedee deedee deedee deedee BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM
@tonSa–you left out the showstopper, “Escape (the Pina Colada song) [Love theme from Ta Da!]”
/for maximum effect, the audience must wear straitjackets throughout the performance.
Usually when a group like this performs a Houdini, it would involve Sorkin pretending to finish on Hugh’s back with some spit, then when Hugh turns around Elfman will jump in and bust one all over Hugh’s face.
Sorkin, Jackman, and Elfman, who sound like some sort of Coldplay porn version of Justice League
Fixxed.
I demand that this production heavily feature ScarJo’s nipples. Yes, I know it’s unrelated and that idea is actuall from another thread but FUCK IT!!! I DEMAND SCARJO NIPPLES FROM ALL MY ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS FROM HERE ON!