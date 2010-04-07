Sorry, I lied. But I have telepathic vampire baby news.

I knew as soon as I promised that Chocolate Pattinson would be my last Twilight story of the day that God would probably f*ck me like the Virgin Mary, and so it is. I apologize, but I have to report this. The story is that Bill Condon, director of critical darlings Kinsey and Dreamgirls, is supposedly close to a deal to direct the final Twilight book about snorkeling vampires, telepathic adult fetuses who become love interests for wolves, and vampire teeth c-sections. Lol wut?
Summit Entertainment hasn’t signed him for Breaking Dawn yet, but I’m told that after several strong meetings, they are negotiating. Shooting will begin in the fall, and I heard the plan is to shoot two films back to back.
Presumably, Condon would do this as his next project, and push back the picture he had planned to direct. That’s an adaptation of Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, which he was putting together to be distributed by Fox Searchlight. Hollywood hasn’t given Summit its due on the Twilight pictures. Like them or not, these pictures have been better than they had to be, given the ferocious fan base. They are exciting movies with a fresh contemporary feel. [Deadline]
Uhhh, did the Deadline guy just admit to owning 20 cats? Much as I like to make fun of Twilight, I never wanted to jump on the Twilight sucks bandwagon just because it was a chick flick. But now that it’s on cable… have you actually seen it? It’s terrible. I can’t imagine something further from “exciting movie.” They never really bond in any meaningful way, they just immediately “fall in love” and spend the entire rest of the movie acting sullen and awkward and emo about everything, especially around each other. If that’s supposed to be romantic, then your idea of romance is saying pompous things and never really knowing each other. Fine if you’re 12, but if you’re reading these books past the age of 16, sorry, you’re a f*cking idiot.
Shooting will begin in the fall
Not soon enough. Fek, gas up the van.
Hey, how come it’s wrong for a wolf to fall in love with a fetus, but dingoes can eat babies?
Just one letter off. If they used Condom instead, there wouldn’t be a baby to worry about.
This guy must have no money if he’s agreeing to do this.
I can see the headline now: Vampire baby born, Condon broke
The lion will lie down with the lamb and the wolf will dry-hump the fetus. It is the legend!
You know what’s worse than watching Twilight? The Holocaust.
Haha! Just kidding.
The first movie rules. All the white vampires are playing vampire baseball, then a black dude shows up and asks to play and they’re all, gosh, it’s getting late.
You’d think they’d be negrophiliacs.
…push back the picture he had planned to direct. That’s an adaptation of Salmon Fishing in the Yemen…
It must have been a tough choice for Condon, since actual salmon fishing in the Yemen smells exactly like a Twilight convention.
@noMo–the stars of Twilight are like Nazis, except whiter.
At least Angelo Mendoza will never have to watch these movies.
The good thing about vampire teeth C-Sections: suction.
@noMo–you should nazi these movies.
/there’s another holocaust joke in here somewhere
Chino, the fact remains that unlike the Holocaust, these movies have actually happened.
They are exciting movies with a fresh contemporary feel.
Damn, I’ve already used this month’s allotment of Jeffrey Dahmer jokes…
Gotta love a fresh contemporary feel.
/grabs secretary’s hooters, has to deal with HR’s sexual harassment bullshit AGAIN
I think what he means by “better than they needed to be” is that they could have been an hour of Jacob and Edward throwing pine cones at each other and they would have pulled $500mil domestic.
After those last few comments I’d just like to say thanks for stopping by, McLovin!
Not sure if this connection has been made before on this site but Summit Entertainment also released The Hurt Locker, Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas, Memento and Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels. So in regards to boatloads of money they’re making off Twilight I don’t know whether to feel good or bad. Kinda like when I watch midget porn.
I don’t like to masturbate to midget porn for too long, it makes me feel like I’m making fun of them.
If they can’t get Condon, they’re going to hire Phil Actick.
He’s a pro, Phil Actick.
HARHAR!
Vinky called Al a fucking idiot!
The Twilight films are also like midget porn because between the two main stars only one of them would ever want to bang the other in reality.
Stephanie Meyer doesn’t want to hire Condon.
They’ve never met, but she thinks he’d rubber the wrong way.
Condon’s brothers do porn, but if you ask me, pornos with Condons suck.
FUN FACT: A vampire C-Section looks like the jaws of a Reaper from Blade 2.
I don’t jerk it to midget porn, I toss it.
Banner pic: the victims of R. Kelly’s last threesome
when the movie shoots, Condon will be staying in a hotel under the name of Jimmy Hat.
In case you haven’t picked up on it, I think the fact that this guy’s name looks like condom is fucking hilarious.
Jacktion! I don’t Condon these types of jokes.
So true, all of a sudden they’re like deeply in love. d I was like, “what the fuck, did I miss a huge part of this movie? Terrible, but watchable.
Condon is doing it for the sheer pleasure, not the clams.
If you’re reading this, Bill Condon, don’t get mad. We’re just ribbing you.
Michelle Owen is auditioning for the part of the fetus.
As far as this project goes, I’d feel a lot better if Condon wasn’t attached.
Bill Condon’s wife wanted a baby so she poked holes in him.
I hope Condon, like these movies, are for her pleasure.
The DP on this picture is sure to give Bill Condon a tip or two.
When Condon’s involved in making a movie, the feeling just isn’t the same.
When this is all over, Condon’s going really down the toilet.
They really need Condon to direct this film, otherwise it’s gonna go all over the place
Studio execs keep Condon in their back pocket.
Condon took a bunch of boat tours on lakes to scout locations for this movie.
He paid the captains well. Condon is known for his reservoir tips.
I’d like to see Condon make Big II -Magnum
If you’re not gonna use Condon then you’d better do a screentest afterward just to be safe
I wonder what flavo(u)r Condon might have on this project.
I had to take a yoga class in order to stretch for that last joke.
If you’re not gonna use Condon to direct this project then you’ve gotta be willing to abort it if necessary
I think it may be a bit of a stretch to fit Condon in this film.
I understand when the Summit exec finally decided to bring Condon in, he was too embarrassed to ask for him. His girlfriend finally made the call.
Before he got into directing, Condon used to deliver pharmaceuticals internationally.