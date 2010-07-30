Friday Free for All: Sudanese Rapper Bangs does commercial

Friday Free for All is the time of the week I reserve for all the things I really wanted to post that might not be strictly movie-related. So please, do not ask me “Dude, how is this movie related?” Or I will punch you. Send your tips to lance@filmdrunk.com, but only if they don’t suck.

If you don’t know who Bangs is, you need to drop everything right now (EVEN IF YOU ARE HOLDING A BABY) and watch this video . In a subculture that’s often accused of misogyny, criminality, homophobia, and unchecked materialism, Sudanese-born rapper Bangs is an oasis of politeness and wanting to buy you popcorn.

Bangs recently parlayed his level of awesome internet fame into a Honda commercial in his adopted homeland of Australia (he’s lived in Melbourne since 2004) — hence the multi-colored Monopoly money and steering wheel on the right side. The theme of the commercial (“How much rap can you fit into a Jazz?”) also exemplifies the charming, characteristic Australian awkwardness with black culture. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense (chicks and gold chains equals… rap?). But the central conceit of the plot is forgiven when we get to hear Bangs sing a rap song about the Honda Jazz. It’s hard to choose, but I think my favorite line was:

“10 cups holders in this car

so your drink be by your side

never far.”

If you don’t like Bangs, you have no soul.

