‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Shows Off A Zombie Mode For Everyone In Their Trailer-Heavy Reveal Event

05.17.18 21 mins ago

It’s the time of year when new game releases get hype-inducing trailers to beat the massive wave of information that will come out of E3. Battlefield promised a huge reveal next week, and today, Call of Duty unveiled three trailers for their much-loved zombie mode which looks like it’s going places it’s never been before, while also giving players a little something for everyone. Yes, there will be traditional multiplayer in Black Ops 4, (as seen above), but these zombie modes…

According to Activision, the zombies mode will revolve around the story of an ancient order that’s using artifacts to turn the world to zombies. It’s deep stuff. For longtime fans of the series and the mode, however, there are threads from the previous titles connecting the artifacts to the Nazi regime and beyond.

The story begins with a heist with thieves that stick out like a sore thumb. It’s fine, they’re not going to get away with anything it seems.

