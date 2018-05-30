Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nintendo has brought several goodies for Pokemon fans waiting for a new game on the Switch, including confirmation of a new core game in 2019. The Pokemon Company announced the arrival of Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee for release on Nintendo Switch on November 16th, 2018, drawing upon Pokemon Go for a co-op experience on the new console. While it isn’t the main series installment that was made official in 2017, the games will feature the battles with trainers that we’ve come to expect and borrow the capture mechanics from Go to replace the random encounters from the main series.

What this results in is a combination of a Pokemon adventure inspired by the classic Yellow version of the game and Pokemon Go on mobile, complete with some special treats for those who played the mobile sensation including transfers for Pokemon you captured from the Kanto Region into the Switch game. It also seems that the game will introduce a new Pokemon that hasn’t been seen in the games to this point — and might even hint at the new creatures in the main series in 2019.

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! are based on Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition, which first launched in Japan in 1998! https://t.co/kXLdxUMjjA #PokemonLetsGo pic.twitter.com/wxxCJH5Cfc — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region that you've caught in Pokémon GO can be brought into #PokemonLetsGo! https://t.co/kXLdxUMjjA pic.twitter.com/2tE59uyzlb — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018