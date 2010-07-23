The 5 Worst Things About the Gaming Industry

Let’s get one thing clear: the gaming industry is, in many ways, wonderful. It produces some great products that provide many gamers with hours of entertainment and eventual heart failure. The industry, however, has some bad habits that make Hollywood look like a church choir. Here are the worst things about it:

5. The Copycats

There’s a certain level of regularity to be expected in first person shooters. You have a selection of guns. There are baddies. There are health packs and ammunition. You pick up the ammunition and health packs and point the gun at the baddies. This is how these things work. It’s a tried and true formula, and there’s no reason to mess with it.

[/caption]This regularity is, however, not an excuse for releasing completely identical games year after year. Unfortunately, given the amount of money involved, many studios try to cut risk by copying whatever was successful last year, a strategy worthy of a stupid Emmy, at this year’s stupid awards.

In a broader sense, there’s a weird terror of innovation. Game designers go rushing back to tired genres with the fanaticism of a child chasing down a safety blanket. There have been more World War II games made than actual wars fought. If they were even remotely accurate, WWII would have continued into the 80’s, and killed the entire population of Europe. And all this isn’t even counting the straight up ripoffs.

The thing is, many of these games aren’t actually bad. They’re just not original. This short-sighted strategy, left to its own for long enough, produces damning results like this, courtesy of our colleagues at Cracked.com:

This strong-arming inflates scores to the point that most reviewers rate almost exclusively between 7 and 10. A game can be barely functional and still not score worse than a 7.1 That’s not even counting the outright manipulation and bribery that takes place. It’s an extremely broken and incestuous system. Really, at this point, the only way to get an accurate idea of what a game is like is to grab a suspiciously glowing review from a big site, put it beside the game’s Zero Punctuation review, and split the difference.

3. The Ports

It’s understandable that it’s not cost effective to independently develop a single game for every platform. It makes sense to develop a game for a single platform, and then make the necessary changes to get it onto other systems. Unfortunately, a number of developers seem to have taken this to mean ‘invest the minimum effort required to get it half-functional on a platform we don’t care about so we can squeeze a few filthy pennies out of them.’

Console to console ports, while slightly better, tend to have problems of their own. Due to the differences in processing power, rushed developers will often cut major features, leaving a game a desiccated, soulless husk of its former self.

The trouble is that most of those men at least get some effort at character development (although, videogame writing being what it is, this usually just means taking a break from rage-killing and rage-exposition to rage-cry over their dead wife – we’ll get to that in a minute). Many women in videogames do not get even this limited consideration. Plus, it also strains the limits of credulity that anyone would ride into battle dressed like this:

Unfortunately, the casual sexism is only a symptom of a much bigger problem in videogames…1. The Writing

A lot of money goes into the creation of a videogame. God of War III cost about forty four million dollars to make. That’s a lot of cash. Surely studios would allocate a small fraction of that money for writing and voice acting, right?

Sadly, it’s not limited to just this one game. While videogame writing has undoubtedly improved with time, it’s still often unforgivably bad. From Prototype to God of War to many other examples, writing continues to lag behind other genres. Bad voice acting can take this into the realm of the unforgiveable. While there are significant exceptions, it’s still depressing. There really isn’t an excuse for this anymore. Videogames are becoming as large an industry as film, and it’s simply unimaginable that a film’s script would be banged out at the last minute by a set designer.