The 5 Worst Things About the Gaming Industry

Let’s get one thing clear: the gaming industry is, in many ways, wonderful. It produces some great products that provide many gamers with hours of entertainment and eventual heart failure. The industry, however, has some bad habits that make Hollywood look like a church choir. Here are the worst things about it:
5. The Copycats
There’s a certain level of regularity to be expected in first person shooters. You have a selection of guns. There are baddies. There are health packs and ammunition. You pick up the ammunition and health packs and point the gun at the baddies. This is how these things work. It’s a tried and true formula, and there’s no reason to mess with it.
In a broader sense, there’s a weird terror of innovation. Game designers go rushing back to tired genres with the fanaticism of a child chasing down a safety blanket. There have been more World War II games made than actual wars fought. If they were even remotely accurate, WWII would have continued into the 80’s, and killed the entire population of Europe. And all this isn’t even counting the straight up ripoffs.
The thing is, many of these games aren’t actually bad. They’re just not original. This short-sighted strategy, left to its own for long enough, produces damning results like this, courtesy of our colleagues at Cracked.com:
This strong-arming inflates scores to the point that most reviewers rate almost exclusively between 7 and 10. A game can be barely functional and still not score worse than a 7.1 That’s not even counting the outright manipulation and bribery that takes place. It’s an extremely broken and incestuous system. Really, at this point, the only way to get an accurate idea of what a game is like is to grab a suspiciously glowing review from a big site, put it beside the game’s Zero Punctuation review, and split the difference.
3. The Ports
It’s understandable that it’s not cost effective to independently develop a single game for every platform. It makes sense to develop a game for a single platform, and then make the necessary changes to get it onto other systems. Unfortunately, a number of developers seem to have taken this to mean ‘invest the minimum effort required to get it half-functional on a platform we don’t care about so we can squeeze a few filthy pennies out of them.’
Console to console ports, while slightly better, tend to have problems of their own. Due to the differences in processing power, rushed developers will often cut major features, leaving a game a desiccated, soulless husk of its former self.
The trouble is that most of those men at least get some effort at character development (although, videogame writing being what it is, this usually just means taking a break from rage-killing and rage-exposition to rage-cry over their dead wife – we’ll get to that in a minute). Many women in videogames do not get even this limited consideration. Plus, it also strains the limits of credulity that anyone would ride into battle dressed like this:
Unfortunately, the casual sexism is only a symptom of a much bigger problem in videogames…1. The Writing
A lot of money goes into the creation of a videogame. God of War III cost about forty four million dollars to make. That’s a lot of cash. Surely studios would allocate a small fraction of that money for writing and voice acting, right?
Sadly, it’s not limited to just this one game. While videogame writing has undoubtedly improved with time, it’s still often unforgivably bad. From Prototype to God of War to many other examples, writing continues to lag behind other genres. Bad voice acting can take this into the realm of the unforgiveable. While there are significant exceptions, it’s still depressing. There really isn’t an excuse for this anymore. Videogames are becoming as large an industry as film, and it’s simply unimaginable that a film’s script would be banged out at the last minute by a set designer.
Yea, most videogame writing sucks, but a lot of game developers are starting to catch on to how important the writing really is. GTA IV, Mass Effect 2, Red Dead Redemption, Splinter Cell: Conviction, etc… the good developers are starting to understand. Other developers will either have to imitate them to keep up or just keep falling behind in sales.
I think Infante’s point was that ‘The Thing’ *is* a good B movie, in contrast to most video game writing. The caption means something like “you wish it was this good.”
You forgot commditization/EA model. Updating a game every year instead of actually taking the time to make something new. This is why I no longer play Madden.
It is not “Darwinism” if a gaming company declares bankruptcy because of poor writing. It is a common market law.
BTW, Darwinism is (by definition) a set of movements and concepts related to ideas of transmutation of species or evolution, including ideas with no connection to the work of Charles Darwin.
Bad writing vs good writing is not same as Darwins concept of evolution by means of natural selection.
The modern evolutionary synthesis is very complicated. Darwins work is a base and a significant part of it but not equal to whole synthesis. It is dangerous to cry out “Darwinism” for every social, poltical, natural, economical…or any other process that reminds you of natual selection.
FPS are getting pretty repetative. And the rating systems are soooo misleading to people who judge from them.
He’s saying that game reviews often gloss over a lot of flaws, and Zero Punctuation focuses a lot on the flaws so you should assume the game is actually somewhere in between.
Doom was a copy of Wolfenstein 3D. Doom came out in 93, Wolfenstein 1992. Add to the list critics who dont know anything about video games prior to 2002.
There are some reviewers out there trying to change things or do things differently. It is up to us as readers to support them instead of the guys at ign or gamespot that read exactly the same.
Fadeproof – Doom was just repackaged Wolfenstein as both games were made by id Software with the same engine. Doom had more popularity, which by default, helped define the genre (in my opinion). If I had to guess, this is why most critics use Doom as the origin story of the FPS. As for me, Doom was the first FPS, but for some (a minority mind you) Wolfenstein was the first FPS (which is true according to release date).

The gaming industry is no different than the Movie industry nowadays. Just take a look at the Saw movies; just a bunch of repackaged crap.
The gaming industry is no different than the Movie industry nowadays. Just take a look at the Saw movies; just a bunch of repackaged crap. Blow me if you disagree.
This was a good read. How about getting minimal value out of DLC? Stuff like the TF 2 class upgrades, GTA Episodes, Burnout Paradise add-ons and Fallout 3 expansions should be WAY more commonplace. Instead devs drop map packs that screw up playlists for people that don't pay up. Either that or we get "jaw dropping" costume packs or "exclusive" downloadable perk nonsense for pre-ordering. "Don't work harder, work smarter" works for that model since heads aren't clamoring for big additions. But it's still garbage that long haul support models by the aforementioned games make considerable money yet aren't utilized.
I think the worst thing about computer game reviews is when Gavin Bard from Ripten decides that he doesn’t like you dating the one girl that ever spoke to him in real life, and that hurling racist abuse at you would be a great idea.
That we’ve been saying this for 10+ years and the industry still doesn’t listen.
Oh wait. We still buy those repetitive FPS games, those sexist RPGs, those soul-less ports.
Vote with your money, people. If the game is terrible, boycott it. The industry doesn’t read this stuff – but it does read its financial reports.
All I can say is, maybe if you are about to tackle a topic like the 5 biggest problems in games you should do a little research into what it ACTUALLY takes to make a game and write an article about the mistreatment of developers, the power of publishers, the need to keep the money flowing through making shovelwear for licensed products, the difficulty of actually getting an original IP out into the world, and the mistreatment of developers.
All I can say is, maybe if you are about to tackle a topic like the 5 biggest problems in games you should do a little research into what it ACTUALLY takes to make a game and write an article about the mistreatment of developers, the power of publishers, the need to keep the money flowing through making shovelwear for licensed products, the difficulty of actually getting an original IP out into the world, and the mistreatment of developers.(*)
I just stumbled across this article and I have a few points to make, none of them about video games.
Speaking of good writing: does anyone remember a little trilogy called "MARATHON" or another stellar well written (but open-ended) trilogy called "ESCAPE VELOCITY"? Two of my favorite games of all time – once you play them, they stick in your head because they draw you in so well…
To avoid skewed reviews, I just use Metacritic. If you pick a game with an 80 rating or higher, it's most likely a pretty good game. Also, with the frequency of games having demos, it's much easier to try before you buy.
Fuck you. Seriously. It’s one of those lame: “let’s see YOU do better!” defences, that are always wrong because they miss the point. I may not be able to cook a magnificent meal, but if I dine at a five-star restaurant and the food tastes like shit, guess what, I have every right to complain.
So, you watched a bunch of Zero Punctuation episodes and plagiarized anything you found relevant.
Good job, you must be very proud. Next time use a thesaurus so it won’t be so obvious.