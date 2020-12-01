Travis Scott Is Reportedly In Talks To Create His Own PlayStation Game

Travis Scott is proving himself a savvy entrepreneur, on top of being an award-winning musician. His collaboration with McDonald’s was so successful that his Happy Meal toy is being re-sold online for $50,000. Now, other companies, like PlayStation, are setting their sights on a partnership with the rapper — and there could be some exciting projects in the works.

Back in October, the game giant announced they had inked a deal with Scott for him to not only contribute to the creative side of their brand but to also spearhead “innovative projects” in partnership with them and his Cactus Jack brand. Per a recent report from XXL, one “innovative project” could include a PlayStation game designed by the rapper, as well as a co-branded console.

While a video game and console could be on the table, some projects that Scott worked on with PlayStation have already seen the light of day. He recently voiced a commercial and also dropped a line of merch with PlayStation.

News of the exciting potential projects arrives following a report from Forbes that Scott’s McDonald’s partnership earned him a head-turning amount of cash. According to the publication, his original endorsement contract was for $5 million but he ended up earning over $15 million from his McDonald’s merch — totaling an impressive $20 million for the entire deal.